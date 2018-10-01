01/10/2018 17:30:00

U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s third quarter 2018 conference call with securities analysts on November 2, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover third quarter 2018 financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its third quarter 2018 financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be: David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin P. Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Dan Lesnak, General Manager-Investor Relations.

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on November 2.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 300 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS: 

Media 

Analysts/Investors

Meghan CoxDan Lesnak
T – (412) 433-6777T – (412) 433-1184
E – mmcox@uss.comE – dtlesnak@uss.com

USS_abb_2955blue_300dpi_small.jpg

