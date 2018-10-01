01/10/2018 09:00:19

Vaisala appoints Mari Heusala as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala appoints Mari Heusala as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Mari Heusala, M.Sc. (Economy), (b. 1966), has been appointed Executive Vice President, Human Resources. She will be a member of the Vaisala Management Group and report to President and CEO Kjell Forsén. Mari Heusala will start in her position January 7, 2019.

Mari Heusala joins Vaisala from F-Secure where she holds the position of Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Office services. Prior to that, she has held various global leadership human resources positions in Basware Corporation and Nokia.

"I warmly welcome Mari to Vaisala. Her wide experience from human resource activities in various industries will be a great asset and addition to our Management Group and strategy implementation. She will focus on further development of business and strategy driven human resource management as well as further strengthening our company culture. I also want to thank Marja Happonen, current Senior Vice President, Human Resources, for her contribution and achievements during her 24 years long career in Vaisala and wish her enjoyable retirement from spring 2019 onwards," says Kjell Forsén, President and CEO.

Mari Heusala's CV and image are attached.

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

