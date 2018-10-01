01/10/2018 09:00:20

Valmet to supply an automation system for coal washing at SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia

Related content
26 Sep - 
SVEZA Group and Valmet have signed a Memorandum of Unde..
24 Sep - 
Valmet to supply new winding technology for Papier- u. ..
21 Sep - 
The arbitration proceedings between Valmet and Suzano P..

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an automation system for coal washing to SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia. SUEK is currently constructing a new fine-size coal washing module and modernizing its existing coal washing module. The project will increase the plant's washing capacity by more than 65% to 14 million tons per year. Modern automation will enable the company to increase the operating efficiency of its coal washing and enhance the quality of mined coal.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet will act as a turnkey supplier for the project. The company's delivery will consist of a Valmet DNA automation system for the existing coal washing module, new coal washing module and loading module, along with third-party equipment.

Information about the customer SUEK

SUEK is one of the world's largest coal companies and the leading coal producer in Russia. The company supplies a broad range of coal products to customers in 42 countries and has approximately 33,580 employees.

SUEK, one of the world's top

ten coal companies, will have a

Valmet DNA automation system installed to control its new coal washing module, existing coal washing module and loading module at its Tugnuisky open-pit mine in

Eastern Siberia

, Russia. Photo: SUEK

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Ari Pinjamaa, Vice President, Automation EMEA North and East, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 708 9666

Sergey Filippov, Sales Director, Russia & CIS Process & Marine industry, Automation, Valmet, tel. +7 921 942 45 56

Vladimir Vinogradov, Sales Manager, Russia & CIS Process & Marine industry, Automation, Valmet, tel. +7 921 938 1807

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal  

Processing of personal data

SUEK administrative building at Tugnuisky open pit mine

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:00 VALMT
Valmet to supply an automation system for coal washing at SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia
26 Sep VALMT
SVEZA Group and Valmet have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the planned greenfield pulp mill project in Vologda Region of Russia
24 Sep VALMT
Valmet to supply new winding technology for Papier- u. Kartonfabrik Varel in Germany
21 Sep VALMT
The arbitration proceedings between Valmet and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. have ended
18 Sep VALMT
Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day today, September 18, 2018 in Helsinki
13 Sep VALMT
Valmet maintains its position among the world's sustainability leaders
11 Sep VALMT
Valmet to deliver the world's first BioTracTM Steam Explosion System for black pellet production in France
07 Sep VALMT
Valmet's financial reporting in 2019
05 Sep VALMT
Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board
27 Aug VALMT
Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Burgo Group in Italy

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
2
Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Post-Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies. Data Supports Akari’s Ongoing Clinical Expansion into a Range of Orphan Autoinflammatory Diseases That Are Either Mediated by Complement C5 or Have Synchronous
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX

Related stock quotes

Valmet Corporation 19.05 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:06
Conversion to UK REIT & Directorate Change
09:04
Net Asset Value(s)
09:02
Market Shares - Cash Market Week 39 2018
09:00
Valmet to supply an automation system for coal washing at SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia
09:00
Vaisala appoints Mari Heusala as Executive Vice President, Human Resources
08:59
Net Asset Value(s)
08:57
Net Asset Value(s)
08:57
Net Asset Value(s)
08:56
Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 09:25:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-01 10:25:01 - 2018-10-01 09:25:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY