Valmet to supply an automation system for coal washing at SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an automation system for coal washing to SUEK's Tugnuisky open-pit mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia. SUEK is currently constructing a new fine-size coal washing module and modernizing its existing coal washing module. The project will increase the plant's washing capacity by more than 65% to 14 million tons per year. Modern automation will enable the company to increase the operating efficiency of its coal washing and enhance the quality of mined coal.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet will act as a turnkey supplier for the project. The company's delivery will consist of a Valmet DNA automation system for the existing coal washing module, new coal washing module and loading module, along with third-party equipment.

Information about the customer SUEK

SUEK is one of the world's largest coal companies and the leading coal producer in Russia. The company supplies a broad range of coal products to customers in 42 countries and has approximately 33,580 employees.

Ari Pinjamaa, Vice President, Automation EMEA North and East, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 708 9666

Sergey Filippov, Sales Director, Russia & CIS Process & Marine industry, Automation, Valmet, tel. +7 921 942 45 56

Vladimir Vinogradov, Sales Manager, Russia & CIS Process & Marine industry, Automation, Valmet, tel. +7 921 938 1807

SUEK administrative building at Tugnuisky open pit mine

