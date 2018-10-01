Worksoft Customers Innovate with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft ® , an SAP partner and leading global provider of automation software for mission-critical enterprise applications, today announced the latest gains experienced by customers leveraging Worksoft’s automation architecture to achieve performance and cost savings with Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Cardinal Health Attains 85 Percent Reduction in SAP Mass Configuration

Cardinal Health leveraged Worksoft functionality to extend robotic process automation (RPA) by setting up mass configuration activities, reducing those activities by as much as 85 percent and in several cases leading to the automation of many low-value activities to save hundreds of hours of manual effort. “That was a pleasant surprise and wasn’t initially on our radar,” said Greg Boggs, vice president, software engineering, Cardinal Health. “Having RPA capabilities for business users to use up front as part of a day-to-day process really gets our larger IT and business community excited about using the technology to not only test faster but also complete business processes faster,” he said.

Accenture Reduces Financial Close Process by 1,200 Man Hours

Accenture’s automation journey in testing and robotic process automation (RPA) has demonstrated sustainable business value through quality, speed and agility, and cost reduction— ultimately enabling a smoother-running business. Accenture IT combined their automated testing and RPA, executing 180 manual activities in a test cycle. “On an annual basis, we are seeing a savings of 1,200 hours in the executions of our financial close process,” said David Diaz, SAP lead, Accenture IT.

Honda Achieves FTE Savings with Automation

Honda R&D Americas, Inc. (HRA) innovated with Worksoft Certify, automating numerous clerical processes and eliminating temporary headcount that was previously required for data entry and migrations. Replacing manual effort with digital labor not only accelerated their SAP HANA migration, automation now supports other strategic initiatives. “Because automation enabled us to confirm SAP system quality more quickly, we could achieve that value a lot faster and take advantage of some newer technologies that we hadn’t even considered initially,” said Scott Sullivan, senior systems engineer, HRA.

The Worksoft Certify platform consistently delivers rapid robotic process automation gains. “Clients’ automation reached 40 percent to 80 percent in the past 12 months,” according to The Forrester Wave™: Omnichannel Functional Test Automation Tools, Q3 2018 report.

“We are excited to see our customers’ continued innovation around the Worksoft platform,” said Shoeb Javed, chief technology officer, Worksoft. “Acknowledgment that the same object-action framework for testing can also execute in production is a key use case we had in mind when we completely rearchitected the platform recently. The mindset that automation is vital across the organization and offers opportunities to accelerate and improve in all areas is what makes Worksoft an essential partner to our clients.”

About Worksoft

Worksoft is the industry’s leading continuous test automation platform for Enterprise Packaged Apps, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated testing of mission-critical business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Cardinal Health, P&G, Honda, 3M, Intel and Siemens are just a few of the world’s leading global companies who have turned to Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize DevOps and Agile initiatives. Chosen by the world’s foremost Global System Integrators, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

