4C Announces Premium Video Inventory Availability from FreeWheel, SpotX and Telaria

OTT advertising inventory will be accessible alongside linear TV and social video in 4C’s Scope platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a data science and marketing technology company, announced today several new premium video integrations with FreeWheel, SpotX, and Telaria. The integrations will make premium video advertising inventory from streaming services and content providers available within the Scope by 4C TM platform.

Advertisers are moving towards a holistic approach to premium video advertising, with OTT video viewership projected to reach 209 million people by 20201, as traditional TV viewership reaches 230 million2. In fact, the majority of advertisers (85%) say that the evolving media landscape requires a new marketing structure that enables seamless operation between publishers and platforms, including digital and TV3.

“Marketers need to reach audiences when and where they’re most likely to consume premium video content, regardless of what device they’re on,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO, 4C. “Through our new and existing partnerships, 4C makes this possible, removing technology barriers in planning, execution, and measurement that have been holding brands and agencies back from a truly integrated video advertising approach.”

Through the integrations, Scope clients will be able to plan, activate, and measure OTT and linear TV campaigns holistically in a single self-service platform that includes social video, Apple News, and Amazon Advertising. Advertisers can discover and target new audiences based on privacy-compliant Smart TV viewership data, global TV ad occurrence, social media affinities, support for marketers’ first party data, and industry-leading consumer data that goes beyond standard age and gender demographics.

“Working with 4C is another step towards making TV, in all its forms, easier for marketers and agencies to access and buy, further driving value for the entire TV ecosystem,” said Neil Smith, General Manager, FreeWheel Markets. “At FreeWheel, we understand that premium TV quality inventory, like OTT, delivers premium results. We are happy to give 4C demand access to FreeWheel’s unparalleled quality and quantity of inventory via our premium publishers.”

“At SpotX, we are big believers of supply path optimization and continually work with advertisers to help them reach premium supply in the most efficient and streamlined way possible,” said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. “4C has created a top-notch platform for buyers, and we’re excited to build on that by offering our high-quality inventory to advertisers accessing 4C’s technology.”

“Telaria’s commitment to quality means we are relentless in our pursuit of partnering with the very best publishers and technology platforms in the space,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, Telaria. “Connecting Telaria’s Video Management Platform which is built to deliver value in an advanced TV environment, with Scope by 4C brings together two outstanding technologies that will provide 4C’s clients with access to truly unique inventory at scale.”

4C’s Scope platform was recently named the highest rated software for cross-channel advertising on G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solutions review website, and achieved leadership status on the G2 Crowd Grid® Reports for Social Media Advertising and Video Advertising.

About 4C Insights

4C is global marketing technology company that delivers a unified platform for audience discovery, media execution, and performance analysis. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C ™ platform to identify their most valuable audiences and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on a4, Amazon, Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter as well as TV synced ads via display, search, social, and video. The company also provides paid, earned, and owned media analytics leveraging its Teletrax ™ television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

