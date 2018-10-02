02/10/2018 14:00:00

Advantech-Innocore Hardware to Elevate Gaming at 2018 G2E Tradeshow

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech-Innocore, a leader in embedded computing products for the gaming industry, is proud to announce that it will exhibit at the 2018 G2E tradeshow, taking place October 9-11 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. At the fore will be two new products based on Advantech’s cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor, the DPX-E265 and the DPX-E140, which offer fully-integrated functionality and extremely high performance of CPU and graphics to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on casino slot machines for a multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experience.

“We’ve been exhibitors at the G2E show for over a decade,” commented Craig Stapleton, Advantech’s product director. “G2E’s special focus on regulated gaming presents a great opportunity for Advantech to demonstrate its range of products to casino gaming industry professionals from all over the world; and with the addition of two excellent new hardware offerings to our existing array of state-of-the-art products, we could not be more excited to attend again.”

On Display at Booth #3849:

The ground-breaking new AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor with AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, which powers the DPX-E140 and DPX-E265.

The new DPX-E140 is designed with the same format as the mid-range DPX-E135 and has the same “cabinet-ready” input/output. Its innovative design puts all the connectors conveniently in one area and uses typical slot industry connectors to provide an economical, robust harnessing arrangement. The need for additional connector boards or backplanes is eliminated—saving cost and simplifying cabinet layout and harnessing.

The DPX-E265 offers many gaming-optimized features in a lighter bundle, without the full security and IO of the DPX-E140.

Advantech’s booth at G2E will also showcase its growing range of products for the gaming industry including both flat and curved high-performance touchscreen monitors, flash storage products, EPOS and ticket terminals, digital signage players and tablet computers.

With 15 years of experience, the Advantech-Innocore team of engineers not only builds top-of-the-line computing hardware, they are also dedicated to helping customers with the design and regulatory approval process. For customers requiring specialized hardware, Advantech-Innocore can add intelligence in the form of custom FPGA and additional micro-controllers with custom firmware for sophisticated security, control and supervisory functions.

Click here

to book a meeting with Advantech-Innocore at the G2E tradeshow.

ABOUT ADVANTECH-INNOCORE: Advantech-Innocore is a leader in embedded computer products for the gaming industry. Advantech-Innocore designs, manufactures and sells technologically advanced PC products tailored to the specific needs of the gaming industry. With a large installed base worldwide, the DPX® range of products is proven in the harshest environments. Visit https://www.advantech-innocore.com.

CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications

Leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
4
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
5
PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:24
Following Facebook Hack, Data443 Offers Unique Opportunity to Better Secure Personal Data on the Social Media Platform
14:22
Warrants, certificates and Exchange Traded Notes - Total and Instrument Trading September 2018
14:21
Introduction of futures on the OMXS30ESG index
14:21
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:21
Central Florida Sports Commission Rebrands to Greater Orlando Sports Commission, Highlighting the Region’s World-Class Facilities, Events and Experiences
14:20
AscendantFX connects with Fiserv to enhance customer-centric international payments capabilities for financial institutions
14:20
EMCORE Awarded a Contract to Design and Deliver Custom, High-Performance Navigation Grade Inertial Measurement Units
14:20
Consolidated Tomoka Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call
14:19
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 14:40:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-02 15:40:30 - 2018-10-02 14:40:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY