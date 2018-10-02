Advantech-Innocore Hardware to Elevate Gaming at 2018 G2E Tradeshow

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech-Innocore, a leader in embedded computing products for the gaming industry, is proud to announce that it will exhibit at the 2018 G2E tradeshow, taking place October 9-11 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. At the fore will be two new products based on Advantech’s cutting-edge AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor, the DPX-E265 and the DPX-E140, which offer fully-integrated functionality and extremely high performance of CPU and graphics to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on casino slot machines for a multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experience.

“We’ve been exhibitors at the G2E show for over a decade,” commented Craig Stapleton, Advantech’s product director. “G2E’s special focus on regulated gaming presents a great opportunity for Advantech to demonstrate its range of products to casino gaming industry professionals from all over the world; and with the addition of two excellent new hardware offerings to our existing array of state-of-the-art products, we could not be more excited to attend again.”

On Display at Booth #3849:

The ground-breaking new AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor with AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, which powers the DPX-E140 and DPX-E265.

The new DPX-E140 is designed with the same format as the mid-range DPX-E135 and has the same “cabinet-ready” input/output. Its innovative design puts all the connectors conveniently in one area and uses typical slot industry connectors to provide an economical, robust harnessing arrangement. The need for additional connector boards or backplanes is eliminated—saving cost and simplifying cabinet layout and harnessing.

The DPX-E265 offers many gaming-optimized features in a lighter bundle, without the full security and IO of the DPX-E140.

Advantech’s booth at G2E will also showcase its growing range of products for the gaming industry including both flat and curved high-performance touchscreen monitors, flash storage products, EPOS and ticket terminals, digital signage players and tablet computers.

With 15 years of experience, the Advantech-Innocore team of engineers not only builds top-of-the-line computing hardware, they are also dedicated to helping customers with the design and regulatory approval process. For customers requiring specialized hardware, Advantech-Innocore can add intelligence in the form of custom FPGA and additional micro-controllers with custom firmware for sophisticated security, control and supervisory functions.

ABOUT ADVANTECH-INNOCORE: Advantech-Innocore is a leader in embedded computer products for the gaming industry. Advantech-Innocore designs, manufactures and sells technologically advanced PC products tailored to the specific needs of the gaming industry. With a large installed base worldwide, the DPX® range of products is proven in the harshest environments. Visit https://www.advantech-innocore.com.

