As a Founding Member of the Recently-Announced Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 Purchasing Adds Immediate Value to its Hospitality Members

Dining Alliance recently launched a Game Changing

GPO,

Buyers Edge Platform

, and announced its partnership with Sodexo Affiliate entegra Procurement Services

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source1 Purchasing , a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) joins Dining Alliance , Consolidated Concepts , Buyers Edge Purchasing , Sundell & Associates , RP Procurement , FoodBAM and Fresh Concepts as a Buyers Edge Platform founding member.

With over $17 billion in combined purchasing power, the Buyers Edge Platform is now the largest GPO serving the hospitality industry. Working directly with over 45,000 customer locations, the company is in a favorable position to negotiate contracts for food, beverage and operating supplies, and gain attractive deals for its operator clients. This was demonstrated by the recently signed agreement with entegra Procurement services. The agreement with entegra provides operators access to the extensive entegra portfolio of supplier agreements, while having access to the direct supplier and manufacturer agreements available through the platform provides them with unprecedented flexibility and value.

Source1 Purchasing’s affiliation with Buyers Edge Platform strengthens its overall commitment to client service and adds tremendous capabilities to its service offerings, including:

Competitive, value-driven contracts on behalf of its operators

Robust technology solutions that provide data management, contract management and analytics

Flexibility in choice of supplier contracts and distributors

Access to resources and collaboration across the Buyers Edge Platform affiliates

Purchasing data transparency and program compliance

Dedicated Program Development Manager to optimize procurement programs

John Davie, CEO of Dining Alliance and Buyers Edge Platform, started pursuing his vision for the company 20 years ago. Upon completing the largest and most dynamic GPO services contract ever written, John commented, “This Platform reflects a comprehensive strategy that was designed in the best interest of our client members and strategic partners. My vision going forward is for the Buyers Edge Platform to be the most open, flexible and transparent purchasing platform in the industry.”

Scott Hoffmire, Founder & President of Source1 Purchasing added, “We, as an organization are thrilled to be part of this newly formed purchasing platform. Having worked in purchasing within the hospitality industry for over 30 years, it’s gratifying to be part of this game changing initiative, which is being driven by a true visionary. To be in a position to offer our customers the most competitive and value-added services available in the marketplace today is truly heartwarming.”

About

Source1 Purchasing

Source1 Purchasing is a Group Purchasing Organization and

an affiliate of the Buyers Edge Platform. Founded in 1997, Source1 Purchasing provides customized group buying and procurement programs for operations of all sizes, from single-location to multi-unit operations to major corporate facilities with centralized buying functions. Today, Source1 Purchasing has more than $17 billion in purchasing power and offers customers access to over 750 high-quality

suppliers

and 9,000 products. Learn more at

https://www.source1purchasing.com

, or call 888.411.9987.

