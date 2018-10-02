ATOS : Syntel shareholders vote in favor of acquisition by Atos

Paris, October 2, 2018 - Atos SE (EURONEXT:ATO), a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that Syntel's shareholders approved Syntel's acquisition by Atos at the special meeting held in connection with the transaction on October 1st, 2018.

The transaction is therefore expected to close before mid-October 2018.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

