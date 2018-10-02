02/10/2018 15:26:34

Augustana to Offer Online Master’s Degree in Special Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augustana University announced details for a new online Master of Arts degree in Special Education. The program will be open to those who have earned a bachelor's degree in education and hold a current teaching license.

The recently approved master’s program will offer two areas of specialization in Special Education: K-12 and Early Childhood. In partnership with Learners Edge, the program will formally launch in February 2019 and will be delivered completely online to cohorts of 18 students each.

“We are excited to expand our online graduate offerings to include a Master of Arts in Special Education,” said Education Department Chair, Laurie Daily. “Critical shortages in special education have persisted for decades, and we are excited to expand our high quality offerings to include both K-12 and Early Childhood Special Education.”

The degree is designed to be completed in less than two years, and is aligned to the Council for Exceptional Children’s internationally recognized standards. The Teacher Education program at Augustana University is accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE).

"Our strong undergraduate programming in Special Education is a wonderful foundation from which to launch the new graduate program,” Daily said. “Augustana has historically offered excellent programs to prepare teachers and other professionals to work with children, youth and adults with disabilities.”

Teachers in South Dakota are eligible to seek an endorsement in either K-12 or Early Childhood Special Education. Students from other states can verify with their respective State Departments of Education to determine whether a path to alternative certification in their state is available to them.

Associate Vice President for Graduate and Continuing Education Jerry Jorgensen said Augustana has offered online graduate programming in Education since 2010. “We are excited to offer graduate programming to teachers in a way that is accessible and allows students to work with our professors who have extensive knowledge and experience in Special Education.”

Applications for the February 2019 classes are now being accepted and will remain open until filled. Apply at augie.edu/masped.

About Augustana University

Founded in 1860, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a selective, comprehensive university affiliated with the Lutheran Church. With more than 100 majors, minors and pre-professional programs for undergraduates, along with graduate degree and continuing education programs, Augustana is committed to enriching lives and fostering development by combining a foundation in the liberal arts with professional skill and advanced study.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence, graduate outcomes and affordability by U.S. News & World Report, Forbes and the Princeton Review, Augustana serves more than 2,100 students from 31 states and 35 countries. Most are part of our residential community and call our 100-acre campus home. Our graduate and continuing education programs serve students online and during times that are convenient for adult learners.

MEDIA CONTACT:    Nikki Troxclair    VP of Strategic Communications    nikki.troxclair@augie.edu    605.274.4922

AU500.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
4
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
5
PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:19
Issue of Equity
16:18
CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm to Deliver Keynote Address at Channel Partners Evolution
16:16
20/20 Imaging Introduces Top-Rated, Hospital-Grade Wireless Flat Panel Detector to the Mobile X-ray Market
16:15
Keith Moore, CEO at CoverHound and CyberPolicy, to Moderate ‘The Future of Innovation is Collaboration’ Panel at InsureTech Connect 2018
16:12
Issue of Equity
16:04
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on October 25, 2018
16:03
Net Asset Value(s)
16:00
CRUZANI Completes Recipe Food Co. Acquisition and is Approved for Trading Symbol Change
15:58
The 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Presented by Chase, Announces a Brand-New Finale Scene That Uses Live Theater’s Newest Innovations in Technology to Transform Radio City

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 16:39:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-02 17:39:51 - 2018-10-02 16:39:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY