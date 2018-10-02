Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza’s Seasonal Pizza Fuses Culture and Craveability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is elevating the pizza game once again with its Street Corn pizza, the newest chef-driven combination of unexpected flavors from the brand serving legit pizza, blazin’ fast. Launching throughout North America beginning today, this pizza features roasted corn, pepitas, chipotle ranch and chimichurri drizzle, layered atop red onions, red peppers, feta, mozzarella and a white cream sauce base. As always, guests can choose from Blaze Pizza’s house-made original or gluten-free dough, which are cooked to perfection in the company’s open flame oven.

“Inspired by traditional elote flavors, this pizza is a culinary fusion of roasted street corn done in a Blaze way,” said Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “I’m excited to share this fresh take on an old favorite.”

Blaze app users and email subscribers will be treated to a free cold drink with Street Corn pizza purchase from October 15 – 19. Offer available at participating restaurants.

Guests can take advantage of the roasted corn and chipotle ranch to customize any of their favorites. Roasted corn will also be featured as the seasonal ingredient on the Veg Out pizza.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto. Each of these elements has assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

﻿A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2cb128-2ae4-471d-b06f-4eaa7574f794