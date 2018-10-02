02/10/2018 17:18:13

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza’s Seasonal Pizza Fuses Culture and Craveability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is elevating the pizza game once again with its Street Corn pizza, the newest chef-driven combination of unexpected flavors from the brand serving legit pizza, blazin’ fast. Launching throughout North America beginning today, this pizza features roasted corn, pepitas, chipotle ranch and chimichurri drizzle, layered atop red onions, red peppers, feta, mozzarella and a white cream sauce base. As always, guests can choose from Blaze Pizza’s house-made original or gluten-free dough, which are cooked to perfection in the company’s open flame oven.

“Inspired by traditional elote flavors, this pizza is a culinary fusion of roasted street corn done in a Blaze way,” said Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “I’m excited to share this fresh take on an old favorite.”

Blaze app users and email subscribers will be treated to a free cold drink with Street Corn pizza purchase from October 15 – 19.  Offer available at participating restaurants.

Guests can take advantage of the roasted corn and chipotle ranch to customize any of their favorites. Roasted corn will also be featured as the seasonal ingredient on the Veg Out pizza.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto.  Each of these elements has assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

About Blaze Pizza

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt, Press Relations

Josh.Levitt@blazepizza.com

949-981-0757

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

﻿A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2cb128-2ae4-471d-b06f-4eaa7574f794

BlazeLogoHorizontalHigh-Res.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
4
PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:49
Bottomline Technologies Expands Secure Payments Offerings
17:39
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
17:39
CORRECTING and REPLACING – SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2018
17:31
iCIMS Monthly Hiring Indicator: Hires Rose 0.1 Percent and Job Openings Rose 0.8 Percent
17:30
New Line Cinema and Stage 13 Bring Competition Reality Series ‘Night Vision’ to Life With James Wan and His Atomic Monster Executive Producing
17:26
Conversion of Securities
17:25
Cemtrex To Present At B. Riley Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018
17:18
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza’s Seasonal Pizza Fuses Culture and Craveability
17:16
DCHFA Closes Fiscal Year 2018 by Funding Affordable New Construction and Preservation Developments in Wards 5 and 6

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 18:12:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-02 19:12:35 - 2018-10-02 18:12:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY