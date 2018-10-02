Boyden Appoints Victor Escandón as CFO

New York, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced it has named Victor Escandón as its Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for all of the firm’s strategic financial activities and initiatives, and report directly to Trina Gordon, Boyden’s President & CEO.

“Victor’s extensive international experience in financial management will be a great asset to Boyden’s continued global growth,” said Gordon. “The breadth of his expertise in corporate finance, M&A and strategic planning will be critical in supporting the board, leadership and our offices as we continually expand our global service offerings and deliver a unique client experience.”

Most recently, Escandón served four years as Senior Director of Corporate Finance for Daymon Worldwide, a brand developer and retail services provider with 35,000 employees. At Daymon, he worked closely with the CFO and board on the recapitalization of the employee-owned company.

Previously, Escandón served 13 years in financial management roles with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay including Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Corporate Treasury, Finance Operations and Global Procurement.

He began his career in various financial roles with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, First Boston, Merrill Lynch and Bankers Trust.

Escandón, who is trilingual in English, Spanish and Portuguese, received his MBA from The Wharton School and a master’s degree in international studies from the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania in 1995. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boston University in 1990.

About Boyden

