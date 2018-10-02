02/10/2018 17:14:12

Boyden Appoints Victor Escandón as CFO

New York, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced it has named Victor Escandón as its Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for all of the firm’s strategic financial activities and initiatives, and report directly to Trina Gordon, Boyden’s President & CEO. 

“Victor’s extensive international experience in financial management will be a great asset to Boyden’s continued global growth,” said Gordon. “The breadth of his expertise in corporate finance, M&A and strategic planning will be critical in supporting the board, leadership and our offices as we continually expand our global service offerings and deliver a unique client experience.”

Most recently, Escandón served four years as Senior Director of Corporate Finance for Daymon Worldwide, a brand developer and retail services provider with 35,000 employees. At Daymon, he worked closely with the CFO and board on the recapitalization of the employee-owned company. 

Previously, Escandón served 13 years in financial management roles with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay including Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Corporate Treasury, Finance Operations and Global Procurement. 

He began his career in various financial roles with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, First Boston, Merrill Lynch and Bankers Trust. 

Escandón, who is trilingual in English, Spanish and Portuguese, received his MBA from The Wharton School and a master’s degree in international studies from the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania in 1995. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boston University in 1990.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, please visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

Dan Margolis

For Boyden

+1 (213) 452-6472

dan.margolis@fticonsulting.com

Gray Hollett

Boyden

+1 (914) 747-0093

gray.hollett@boyden.com

Victor Escandón has been named as the new CFO of Boyden

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
4
PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:49
Bottomline Technologies Expands Secure Payments Offerings
17:39
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
17:39
CORRECTING and REPLACING – SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2018
17:31
iCIMS Monthly Hiring Indicator: Hires Rose 0.1 Percent and Job Openings Rose 0.8 Percent
17:30
New Line Cinema and Stage 13 Bring Competition Reality Series ‘Night Vision’ to Life With James Wan and His Atomic Monster Executive Producing
17:26
Conversion of Securities
17:25
Cemtrex To Present At B. Riley Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018
17:18
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza’s Seasonal Pizza Fuses Culture and Craveability
17:16
DCHFA Closes Fiscal Year 2018 by Funding Affordable New Construction and Preservation Developments in Wards 5 and 6

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 18:12:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-02 19:12:21 - 2018-10-02 18:12:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY