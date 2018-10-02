Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) and Encourages AAOI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) securities between August 7, 2018 through September 27, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 30, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the company’s lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2) that certain of the company’s transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/aaoi/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

