Cemtrex To Present At B. Riley Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018

Farmingdale, NY, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018.

This invitation-only event features consumer- and media-focused company presentations and a rich business development environment for 1-on-1 meetings, bringing together a targeted audience of leading institutional investors, corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

Cemtrex’s CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil, will be on hand to provide a business update to investors as well as participate in 1-on-1 meetings with prospective investors. Mr. Govil will be discussing the Company’s progress with its flagship IoT product, the SmartDesk, its core electronics and industrial businesses, and its planned virtual and augmented reality activities.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Cemtrex, Inc.

Phone: 631-756-9116

investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries

sales@cemtrex.com

