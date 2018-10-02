ClubCorp to Host Patriot Golf Day Tournament to Benefit Folds of Honor and George W. Bush Institute

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs – today announced it will host the Patriot Golf Day tournament at 27 of their private country clubs across Texas to benefit Folds of Honor and the George W. Bush Institute ’s Military Service Initiative. The tournament, scheduled on October 28, 2018, will raise donations and awareness for military veterans and their families.

Proceeds raised will be provided to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service veterans. Patriot Golf Day will also benefit the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which honors the service and sacrifice of all post-9/11 veterans by ensuring that they and their families make a successful transition to civilian life.

“Patriot Golf Day was created to spotlight the service and resilience of military veterans, and honor the sacrifices and struggles that veterans and their families face,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “We are honored to use our platform to bring awareness to these issues, express gratitude for our military and encourage the communities where our clubs reside to join us in this effort, which will have a direct impact on so many families throughout Texas.”

ClubCorp will donate its courses, opening their private clubs to the public, to host Patriot Golf Day across San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Austin communities to further minimize operational costs and ensure the maximum amount of proceeds raised will go towards supporting military veterans and their families.

“Providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members is our core mission,” said Major Dan Rooney, Founder of Folds of Honor. “ClubCorp and the Patriot Golf Day will help us honor their sacrifice and educate their legacy right here in Texas.”

“Our history with ClubCorp began in 2011 with our inaugural Warrior Open and we’re excited to continue to honor military service members and their families with their support,” said Colonel Matt Amidon, Director of the Military Service Initiative at the Bush Institute. “We are thankful for the strong relationship with ClubCorp and our shared vision to encourage the community to support the military through initiatives such as Patriot Golf Day.”

Patriot Golf Day attracts country clubs from across the country. Of those taking part in Texas, ClubCorp makes up the largest number of participating clubs at more than 35 percent, and the tournament will be open to members and non-members alike. To register for the event, go to https://www.clubcorp.com/patriotday .

About ClubCorp Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing ; and Metropolitan Club Chicago . You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

Media Contacts:

Patty Jerde ClubCorp 972.888.7790 patty.jerde@clubcorp.com Leah Rubertino Edelman for ClubCorp 626.676.3735 Leah.Rubertino@Edelman.com