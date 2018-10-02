02/10/2018 17:26:00

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, October 2

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

September 2018 Share Conversion

2 October 2018

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 September 2018 Share Conversion Date:

400 GBP Shares to convert to 511 USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for September 2018 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 September 2018.

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001

