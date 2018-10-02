02/10/2018 21:52:04

CPI Aerostructures Announces Stipulation And Order In Suit Against Air Industries Group

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has entered into a Court ordered stipulation (the “Stipulation and Order”) with Air Industries Group, Inc. (“Air Industries”) with respect to litigation in the Supreme Court of the State of New York concerning the previously announced agreement (the “Agreement”) for the acquisition by CPI Aero of all of the shares of capital stock of Air Industries’ subsidiary, Welding Metallurgy, Inc. (“WMI”).

As part of the Stipulation and Order, Air Industries has withdrawn its purported termination of the Agreement. Among other things, the Stipulation and Order requires Air Industries to deliver to CPI Aero within 45 days, audited, unqualified financial statements of WMI for 2017 certified by Air Industries’ auditor. Subject to fulfillment of other conditions to closing set forth in the Agreement, the parties agreed that the acquisition will close within three weeks after CPI Aero receives the audited financial statements. CPI Aero and Air Industries also agreed to promptly amend the Agreement to reflect the terms of the Stipulation and Order. The Court will retain jurisdiction of the case for all purposes, including enforcing the terms of the Stipulation and Order.

“We are pleased to have arrived at a resolution that enables us to move forward with our acquisition of WMI,” stated Douglas McCrosson, chief executive officer of CPI Aero. “We look forward to bringing together the strengths of the CPI Aero and WMI organizations: the dedicated talents of our respective employees and an expanded capabilities-set, to the benefit of our current and prospective aerospace and defense customers.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO

Contact:

 
Vincent PalazzoloInvestor Relations Counsel: 
Chief Financial OfficerLHA 
CPI AeroJody Burfening/Sanjay M. Hurry 
(631) 586-5200(212) 838-3777 
www.cpiaero.comcpiaero@lhai.com 
 www.lhai.com 

CPI logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
18:19
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
15
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:00
Markforged and Desktop Metal reach amicable resolution on trade secret litigation
22:00
Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 7, 2018
21:59
John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward to Receive RAPS’ Highest Honor
21:52
CPI Aerostructures Announces Stipulation And Order In Suit Against Air Industries Group
21:45
Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020
21:42
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Investor Losses and Possible Disclosure Violations
21:35
Hill International Announces David Sgro as Chairman of the Board, Other Adjustments to Board
21:30
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating That Lyopreservation Method Developed for Living Tissues is an Alternative to Cryopreservation with the Convenience of Ambient Storage

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 22:27:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-02 23:27:11 - 2018-10-02 22:27:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY