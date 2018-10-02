02/10/2018 17:03:02

DANONE : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

DANONE

French Société anonyme with a capital of €

167,677,600

.

Registered Office: 17, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris.

Registered with the Paris Commerce and Company Registry under number 552 032 534

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

in compliance with Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

 

 

30/09/2018

 

685,055,200

 

Total number of theoretical voting rights(1) : 719,689,577

 

Total number of exercisable voting rights(2) : 681,905,737

 

 

 

 

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with

Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

20181002 Danone voting rights

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DANONE via Globenewswire

