Frustum Announces GENERATE® for Windows OS - the Industry’s First Interactive Generative Design Software

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frustum Inc., innovator of the industry’s first interactive generative design solution, today announced a new release of its GENERATE® software. GENERATE represents a new paradigm for design, interactive generative design, which fundamentally alters how products are modeled for manufacture by allowing engineers to interact and iterate in real time with generative design models. As a result, engineers can develop multiple perfectly designed and optimized models to identify the best solution in a matter of minutes versus hours or days previously.

Designed to meet the complex needs of design for manufacturing, GENERATE is a 3D design software to offer interactivity with generative design models. It combines the creativity of the engineer with artificial intelligence to significantly shorten the time of designing high performing products – effectively delivering a near real-time interaction with a generative design model, generating designs by functional requirements and producing a result that is ready for manufacture. Parts and products designed through this process are lighter, stronger and use far less materials than those designed using traditional CAD software.

“With GENERATE, designers and engineers can interactively specify the functional requirements of their design and the design will automatically be modeled to meet those requirements. The design output is functional and does not have to be remodeled in CAD,” said Jesse Coors-Blankenship, CEO, Frustum Inc. “We developed GENERATE on a multi-threaded architecture that was built from the ground-up to deliver faster design output by leveraging both CPU and GPU computing optionally. GENERATE will redefine how manufacturers get products to market, reduce materials costs and improve the overall performance of products.”

Built on its patented generative engine, TrueSOLIDⓇ, GENERATE couples advanced topology optimization and simulation algorithms with real-time interaction to quickly produce high-performing, ready to manufacture mechanical designs. It is functionally parametric and facilitates perfect blending of generative geometry to traditional surface-based CAD with engineering precision. The technology is currently being commercially licensed to Siemens PLM software and integrated into Siemens NX and Siemens SolidEdge.

The new Windows-based GENERATE design software includes the following features:

Native CAD file import

Single and multi-body optimizations

Multiple loads and constraints

Realtime FEA

Standard and user-defined material library

Interactive design changes

Windows 64-bit multi-threaded architecture

STL export with user-defined resolution

Optionally GPU-enabled with NVIDIA

The GENERATE design software is now available. For more information about GENERATE or interactive generative design, request a demo.

About Frustum Inc.

Frustum is the creator of GENERATE, an interactive generative design software that pushes the limits of design for additive manufacturing. GENERATE empowers engineers to create optimal designs faster through a balance of artificial intelligence and human insight. Leveraging its patented volumetric kernel, TrueSOLID, GENERATE couples advanced topology optimization and simulation algorithms with real-time interaction to quickly produce high-performing mechanical designs. These designs are lighter, stronger and more efficient than those designed using conventional CAD software alone. GENERATE unlocks engineers from the constraints of traditional feature-based design, redefining what is possible with additive manufacturing.

Press Contact

Website: https://www.frustum.com/

Devan Bahr

devan@scratchmm.com

617-945-0708

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/925a122c-bff0-453f-b591-9806784ec82a