Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and a developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the third quarter 2018, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 25, 2018, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number:  1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number:  1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13683747

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: www.gentherm.com.  

A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13683747. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 1, 2018.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com 

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com 

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

