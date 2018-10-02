Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Investor Losses and Possible Disclosure Violations

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. of the firm's ongoing investigation into possible disclosure violations.

On February 29, 2016 DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. completed their merger to form Dentsply Sirona Inc.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results. In addition to news that it recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion, management slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.03, or about 18.5%, to close at $39.41 on August 7, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and management’s historical statements about the Company’s Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

