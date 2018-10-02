02/10/2018 21:42:22

Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Investor Losses and Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco - Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. of the firm’s ongoing investigation into possible disclosure violations. If you exchanged your shares of Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRO) for shares of DENTSPLY International Inc. or purchased or otherwise acquired Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) securities between February 29, 2016 and August 7, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/XRAY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

XRAY@hbsslaw.com

.

On February 29, 2016 DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. completed their merger to form Dentsply Sirona Inc.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results. In addition to news that it recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion, management slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.03, or about 18.5%, to close at $39.41 on August 7, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and management’s historical statements about the Company’s Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Dentsply Sirona should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email XRAY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

