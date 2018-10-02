02/10/2018 14:00:00

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2018 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 23, 2018 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 40 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Richard Pimentel

Corporate Finance Officer

213-427-3191

Lasse Glassen

Investor Relations

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date
