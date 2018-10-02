IMImobile offers Apple Business Chat to help clients connect with customers wherever they are

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile today announced its customers are now able to use Apple Business Chat , a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone and iPad.

“We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers wherever they are, and when they want, using the Messages app on iOS. Businesses that use IMImobile can easily sign up to try Apple Business Chat beta” said Jay Patel, Chief Executive of IMImobile.

IMImobile customers can use Apple Business Chat to schedule appointments, receive customer service assistance and complete purchases securely with just a touch via Apple Pay, right from within Messages. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

To start an Apple Business Chat, customers can click the ‘Chat with Messages’ button on our customers website or in their iOS app. A conversation with the brand’s agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it’s convenient.

Apple Business Chat is now available to users and businesses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and US, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat .

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to improve and automate customer experience and engagement.

IMImobile's cloud software platform manages over 42 billion messages and 44 billion commerce transactions a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, AT&T, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public sector organisations in India, US and the UK.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Little Rock, Toronto, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

