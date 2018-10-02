02/10/2018 21:59:02

John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward to Receive RAPS’ Highest Honor

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has announced the recipients of its 2018 Founder’s Award. They are: John Lim, MD, executive director, Center of Regulatory Excellence, Singapore; Justina Molzon, JD, former associate center director for international programs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Barbara Schneeman, PhD, former director, Office of Nutrition, Labeling and Dietary Supplements, FDA; and Mike Ward, coordinator, Regulatory System Strengthening Team, World Health Organization (WHO).

The Founder’s Award is RAPS’ highest honor. It recognizes exemplary professionals who have had a substantial and sustained impact over the course of their careers, shaping regulatory policy and practice, and advancing the regulatory profession. The four honorees will be recognized and presented with their awards this week during RAPS’ annual Regulatory Convergence conference, being held in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

“John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward have each had a profound, positive impact on regulation and policy,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “It is inspiring and quite impressive to consider what they have accomplished and their contributions to regulatory knowledge and practice, global regulatory cooperation and harmonization, scientifically sound policy and promoting regulatory excellence around the world.”

John Lim has served in leadership roles in numerous public health agencies and organizations, including Singapore’s Ministry of Health, where is still a senior advisor, and the Singapore Clinical Research Institute. Prior to his current role as executive director of the Center of Regulatory Excellence within the Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School, he was chief executive officer of the Health Sciences Authority, where he led the organization for eight years during a period of major development and growth.

As CDER’s associate center director for international programs, Justina Molzon oversaw the center’s international activities, including international standards, scientific collaboration, monitoring trade and export issues, and cooperation with foreign governments and international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Council on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). She also coordinated CDER’s actions under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).

Barbara Schneeman served as director of the Office of Nutrition, Labeling and Dietary Supplements in FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition for more than eight years, where she was responsible for developing policy and regulations for products under the office’s purview. Schneeman is recognized for her work on dietary fiber, gastro-intestinal function, food-based dietary guidelines and connecting science and policy development. She has shared her knowledge for many years at the University of California, Davis, as a professor, department chair and college dean.

Mike Ward currently is coordinator of the Regulatory System Strengthening Team of the Department of Essential Medicines and Health Technologies, Health Systems and Innovation Cluster, at WHO. Prior to that, he was with Health Canada for almost 30 years as GMP specialist, drug evaluator and manager, international policy analyst and manager of the International Programs Division of the Therapeutic Products Directorate. Ward has extensive experience in international regulatory cooperation and harmonization, and was part of a RAPS working group to develop a regulatory framework for low-income countries.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

Clockwise from upper left: John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward

