02/10/2018 01:13:49

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2018

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2018. 

As of September 30, 2018, the Fund’s net assets were $706 million and its net asset value per share was $14.45.  As of September 30, 2018, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 444% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 334%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

September 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

  (in millions) Per Share
Investments $  1,006.8 $  20.60
Cash and cash equivalents   2.4   0.05
Deposits   0.3 0.00
Accrued income   3.0   0.06
Other assets   0.3   0.01
Total assets   1,012.8   20.72
     
Credit Facility   26.0   0.53
Notes   200.9   4.11
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (0.7)   (0.01)  
Preferred stock   75.0   1.53
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (0.7)   (0.01)  
Total leverage   300.5   6.15
     
Payable for securities purchased   3.1   0.06
Other liabilities   2.9   0.06
Total liabilities   6.0   0.12
     
Net assets $  706.3 $  14.45
     
The Fund had 48,878,499 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, equity and debt investments were 96% and 4%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments of $1.0 billion.  Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (69%), Midstream MLP (24%), Other Energy (3%), and Debt (4%).

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at September 30, 2018 were:

  Units / Shares

(in thousands)

Amount

(in millions) 

Percent of

Long-Term

Investments

1.ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)1,412 $95.7 9.5%
2.Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)1,52786.08.5%
3.The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,69673.37.3%
4.Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream Company)2,89571.37.1%
5.Enbridge Energy Management (Midstream Company)*4,12345.04.5%
6.Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,46943.84.3%
7.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Midstream Company)1,17239.84.0%
8.KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Midstream Company)1,83339.84.0%
9.Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)**1,76239.23.9%
10.GasLog Partners LP (Midstream Company)1,38134.53.4%
_____________     

*Enbridge, Inc. (“ENB”) has entered into definitive agreements effective September 18, 2018 to acquire Spectra Energy Partners, LP, Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (“EEQ”) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. in exchange for shares of ENB. As of September 30, 2018, the Fund owned 716 units of ENB ($23.1million).

** On August 1, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (“ETE”) and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (“ETP”) announced an agreement providing for the merger of ETP with ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. As of September 30, 2018, the Fund did not own any ETE units.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC

877-657-3863

https://www.kaynefunds.com/

KMF-ForNASDAQ.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
14
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
12
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
2
Melinta Therapeutics and Menarini Group Enter Commercial Agreement for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection in 68 Countries
3
UPDATE: Nephros Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
4
Thinfilm Customer Slikhaar to Launch Interactive Products in Beauty and Personal Care Market
5
MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:41
Washington Capitals and Jostens Debut 2018 Stanley Cup Championship Ring
01:15
KMG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
01:13
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2018
01:13
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2018
00:33
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Select Income REIT (SIR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIR Investors to Contact the Firm
00:01
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
00:01
PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion
01 Oct
StoneCo Ltd. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
01 Oct
American National Bankshares Inc. and HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Announce Agreement to Merge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 02:25:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-02 03:25:55 - 2018-10-02 02:25:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY