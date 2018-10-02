02/10/2018 22:00:00

Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 7, 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after market close. On Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (877) 201-0168; Conference ID: 7793997

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 788-4901; Conference ID: 7793997

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Conference ID: 7793997

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Conference ID: 7793997

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott                                                            

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development                                

phone: 416-365-3390                                         

tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.

logo Kinross 20RGB_jpg.jpg

