KMG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE: KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2018.

2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Sales grew to a record $122.4 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.13, up 163% compared to $0.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 increased to a record $1.26 compared to $0.69 per share reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

increased to a record $1.26 compared to $0.69 per share reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. GAAP net income rose 237% to $18.0 million compared to $5.3 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $31.1 million, from $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

2018 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Sales increased 40% year-over-year to a record $465.6 million.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was a record $4.29, up from $1.92 in fiscal 2017.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a record $4.33, up 91% from the prior year.

GAAP net income rose 174% from the prior year to a record $64.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to a record $119.5 million, an increase of 99% from the prior year’s $60.2 million.

Recent Merger Announcement

On August 15, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and KMG Chemicals, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Cabot Microelectronics will acquire KMG Chemicals in a cash and stock transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, KMG shareholders will be entitled to receive, per KMG share, $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock.

Due to the pending transaction with Cabot Microelectronics, KMG is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release and does not expect to do so for future quarters. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by KMG’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the current calendar year.

“Fiscal 2018 was a year of progress, growth and continued strong performance for KMG,” said Chris Fraser, KMG chairman and CEO. “We again achieved record financial results, with fiscal 2018 sales exceeding the top end of our upwardly revised guidance range and fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA at the high end of our forecast. We also achieved record earnings per share of $4.29 on a GAAP basis. Throughout the year, we further strengthened our diverse and market-leading businesses and continued to enhance our efficiency across our global operations.”

Mr. Fraser concluded, “Over the past five years, KMG’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share have increased approximately fourfold, a period of sustained growth and progress that culminated in an outstanding fiscal 2018 year. I would like to thank our exceptional employees whose dedication, passion and teamwork have driven our growth and success for more than two decades. On behalf of our entire organization, I sincerely thank our investors for placing their confidence and trust in KMG.”

Consolidated results

Fourth Quarter Dollars in thousands, except EPS Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted (GAAP) (non-GAAP) 3 (GAAP) (non-GAAP) 4 Net sales $122,394 $122,394 $96,260 $96,260 Operating income 22,362 26,870 10,245 14,628 Operating margin 18.3% 22.0% 10.6% 15.2% Net income 18,009 20,199 5,338 8,535 Diluted earnings per share $1.13 $1.26 $ 0.43 $0.69

Fiscal Year ended July 31 Dollars in thousands, except EPS Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted (GAAP) (non-GAAP) 5 (GAAP) (non-GAAP) 6 Net sales $465,556 $465,556 $333,442 $333,442 Operating income 88,125 102,617 37,333 43,300 Operating margin 18.9% 22.0% 11.2% 13.0% Net income 64,841 65,404 23,633 27,859 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.29 $4.33 $1.92 $ 2.27

Business segment results

Electronic Chemicals Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Full Year Dollars in thousands Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 As Reported As Reported As Reported As Reported (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) Net sales $79,622 $71,792 302,023 $276,621 Operating income 11,678 9,132 46,554 35,285 Operating margin 14.7% 12.7% 15.4% 12.8%

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:

Sales of $79.6 million, up 10.9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Product volume growth primarily drove the sales increase.

Operating income of $11.7 million, up 27.8% from $9.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2017. Operating income increased primarily due to product volume growth and operating efficiencies. Operating margin improved to 14.7% compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA7 of $14.5 million compared to $12.9 million last year.

For the fiscal 2018 year, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:

Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior year. Product volume growth was the primary driver of the sales increase.

Operating income of $46.6 million, up 31.9% from $35.3 million in the prior year. Operating income increased due to product volume growth, a favorable product mix and operating efficiencies. Operating margin increased to 15.4% from 12.8% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA8 of $57.2 million compared to $48.8 million in fiscal 2017.

Performance Materials

The Performance Materials segment consists of the pipeline performance business and the wood treating chemicals business.

Performance Materials Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Full Year Dollars in thousands Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 As Reported As Reported As Reported As Reported (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) Net sales $42,772 $24,468 $163,533 $56,821 Operating income 14,557 2,877 54,991 13,804 Operating margin 34.0% 11.8% 33.6% 24.3%

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Performance Materials segment reported:

Sales of $42.8 million, up 75% from $24.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sales growth reflected a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.

Operating income of $14.6 million, or 34.0% of sales, compared to $2.9 million, or 11.8% of sales, last year. The increase in operating income was due to a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was dampened due to the step-up in basis for acquired Flowchem inventories totaling $3.7 million, as well as a $2.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization related to the acquisitions of Sealweld and Flowchem.

Adjusted EBITDA9 of $18.8 million compared to $10.1 million last year.

For the fiscal 2018 year, the Performance Materials segment reported:

Sales of $163.5 million, up 188% from the prior year. The sales increase was driven by full-year contributions from Sealweld and Flowchem, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.

Operating income of $55.0 million, or 33.6% of sales, compared to $13.8 million, or 24.3% of sales, last year. Operating income improved due to higher sales and product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in fiscal 2017 was unfavorably impacted by a $3.7 million purchase price adjustment to acquired Flowchem inventories and a $2.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA10 of $71.8 million compared to $22.3 million last year.

About KMG

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://kmgchemicals.com .

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $122,394 $96,260 $465,556 $333,442 Cost of sales 70,959 59,518 267,895 203,304 Gross profit 51,435 36,742 197,661 130,138 Distribution expenses 9,247 9,989 36,439 38,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,961 12,279 57,900 50,188 Amortization of intangible assets 3,860 4,279 15,123 4,279 Restructuring charges 5 (50 ) 74 20 Operating income 22,362 10,245 88,125 37,333 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (4,196 ) (4,167 ) (21,529 ) (4,817 ) Loss on the extinguishment of debt (342 ) (353 ) (6,710 ) (353 ) Derivative fair value gain 338 − 5,576 − Other, net (86 ) 190 (1,063 ) 279 Total other (expense) income, net (4,286 ) (4,330 ) (23,726 ) (4,891 ) Income before income taxes 18,076 5,915 64,399 32,442 Provision for income taxes (67 ) (577 ) 442 (8,809 ) Net income 18,009 $5,338 64,841 $23,633 Earnings per share: Net income per common share basic $1.16 $0.45 $4.41 $1.99 Net income per common share diluted $1.13 $0.43 $4.29 $1.92 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,507 11,890 14,708 11,885 Diluted 15,994 12,436 15,111 12,286

KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $24,436 $20,708 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowances of $219 at July 31, 2018 and $263 at July 31, 2017 61,895 51,168 Other 9,943 6,168 Inventories, net 54,218 46,482 Prepaid expenses and other 4,807 8,617 Total current assets 155,299 133,143 Property, plant and equipment, net 117,101 105,435 Goodwill 233,204 224,391 Intangible assets, net 300,457 320,401 Other assets, net 12,373 9,061 Total assets 818,434 $792,431 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $39,005 $29,570 Accrued liabilities 12,524 12,456 Employee incentive accrual 7,726 7,713 Current portion of long-term debt − 3,167 Total current liabilities 59,255 52,906 Long-term debt 306,119 523,102 Deferred tax liabilities 32,129 37,944 Other long-term liabilities 4,864 4,763 Total liabilities 402,367 618,715 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued − − Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 15,509,733 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2018 and 11,889,649 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 155 119 Additional paid-in capital 222,371 42,535 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,321) (9,712) Retained earnings 203,862 140,774 Total stockholders’ equity 416,067 173,716 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 818,434 $792,431

KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended July 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 64,841 $ 23,633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 29,948 16,964 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,710 353 Amortization of loan costs included in interest expense 1,421 401 Stock-based compensation expense 7,964 6,259 Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense (5,517 ) (1,090 ) Other 371 (1,028 ) Derivative fair value gain (5,576 ) − Debt repricing transaction costs 607 − Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable — trade (11,039 ) (3,146 ) Accounts receivable — other (2,221 ) 254 Inventories (8,206 ) 2,870 Other current and noncurrent assets (566 ) (1,500 ) Accounts payable 9,904 (1,096 ) Accrued liabilities and other (666 ) 2,049 Net cash provided by operating activities 87,975 44,923 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,654 ) (13,074 ) Purchase of Sealweld, net of cash acquired (585 ) (16,599 ) Purchase of Flowchem, net of cash acquired − (495,000 ) Other investing activities (988 ) (753 ) Proceeds from insurance claim 50 1,251 Net cash used in investing activities (25,177 ) (524,175 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs 175,637 − Principal payments on borrowings of term loan (228,000 ) (10,000 ) Debt repricing transaction costs (607 ) − Proceeds from term loan − 550,000 Borrowings under credit facility − 17,000 Deferred financing costs − (15,323 ) Net payments under credit facility − (52,800 ) Cash payments related to tax withholdings from stock-based awards (3,729 ) (277 ) Payment of dividends (1,753 ) (1,423 ) Other financing activities 32 − Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (58,420 ) 487,177 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (650 ) (645 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,728 7,280 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,708 13,428 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,436 $ 20,708

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures

KMG provides non-GAAP financial information to complement reported GAAP results. KMG believes that analysis of our financial performance would be enhanced by an understanding of the factors underlying that performance and our judgments about the likelihood that particular factors will repeat. We define adjusted EBITDA as earnings from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring and realignment charges and other relevant items.

KMG intends to continue to provide certain non-GAAP financial information and the appropriate reconciliation to GAAP in its financial results. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of performance.

Table 1

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GAAP NET INCOME TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Consolidated GAAP net income $18,009 $5,338 Add back: Interest expense, net 4,196 4,167 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 342 353 Provision for income taxes 67 577 Depreciation & amortization* 7,590 6,100 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266 − Derivative fair value gain (338) − Corporate relocation expense − 405 Restructuring charges, excluding accelerated depreciation 5 1 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation** − (50) Purchase price adjustment to inventories − 3,674 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $31,137 $20,565 * Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows. ** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.

(in thousands) Year Ended July 31, 2018 Year Ended July 31, 2017 Consolidated GAAP net income $64,841 $23,633 Add back (deduct): Interest expense, net 21,529 4,817 Income taxes (442) 8,809 Depreciation & amortization* 29,948 16,964 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 6,710 353 Derivative fair value gain (5,576) — Debt repricing transaction costs 607 — Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843 1,550 Corporate relocation expense — 370 Restructuring & realignment charges, excluding accelerated depreciation 74 20 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation** — 3,674 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $119,534 $60,190 * Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows. ** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.

Table 1A

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Note that we do not allocate certain financial statement line items below operating income to our segments; as such, the reconciliations below only reflect the reconciliation of our operating income by segment to our non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Electronic Performance (in thousands) Chemicals Materials Corporate Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,678 $ 14,557 ($ 3,873) $ 22,362 Other income (expense), net 61 (72) (75) (86) Depreciation and amortization 2,727 4,325 538 7,590 Acquisition & integration expenses − 38 1,228 1,266 Restructuring charges 5 − − 5 Adjusted EBITDA 14,471 18,848 (2,182 ) 31,137 Corporate allocation 3,201 2,458 (5,659) − Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation $ 17,672 $ 21,306 ($ 7,841) $ 31,137

Year Ended July 31, 2018 Electronic Performance (in thousands) Chemicals Materials Corporate Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 46,554 $ 54,991 ($13,420) $88,125 Other income (expense), net (555) (112) (396) (1,063) Depreciation and amortization 11,145 16,743 2,060 29,948 Acquisition & integration expenses − 163 1,680 1,843 Restructuring charges 74 − − 74 Debt repricing transaction costs − − 607 607 Adjusted EBITDA 57,218 71,785 (9,469 ) 119,534 Corporate allocation 12,304 8,351 (20,655) − Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation $ 69,522 $ 80,136 ($30,124) $119,534

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Electronic Performance (in thousands) Chemicals Materials Corporate Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 9,234 $ 2,877 ($ 1,866) $ 10,245 Other income (expense), net 397 (101) (106) 190 Depreciation and amortization 3,282 2,821 (3) 6,100 Acquisition & integration expenses 12 819 (426) 405 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation — 3,674 — 3,674 Restructuring charges* — — (50) (50) Corporate relocation expense — — 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 12,924 10,090 (2,449 ) 20,565 Corporate allocation 3,896 1,006 (4,902) — Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation $ 16,820 $ 11,096 ($ 7,351) $ 20,565 *Excludes depreciation

Year Ended July 31, 2017 Electronic Performance (in thousands) Chemicals Materials Corporate Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 35,317 $ 13,804 ($ 11,788 ) $ 37,333 Other income (expense), net 659 (167) (215) 277 Depreciation and amortization 12,772 4,192 — 16,964 Acquisition & integration expenses 20 819 712 1,550 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation — 3,674 — 3,674 Restructuring charges — — 20 20 Corporate relocation expense — — 370 370 Adjusted EBITDA 48,768 22,322 (10,900 ) 60,190 Corporate allocation 12,894 3,282 (16,176) — Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation $ 61,662 $ 25,604 ($ 27,076 ) $ 60,190 * Excludes depreciation

Table 2

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net income $18,009 $5,338 Items impacting pre-tax income: Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 3,237 — Loss on the extinguishment of debt 342 353 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266 405 Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs 298 — Restructuring & realignment charges 5 (50) Derivative fair value gain (338) — Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (1,321) — Corporate relocation expense — 1 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* — 3,674 Provision for income taxes** (1,299) (1,186) Adjusted net income $20,199 $8,535 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.26 $ 0.69 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 15,994 12,436 * Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income. ** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017. For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.

(in thousands) Year Ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net income $64,841 $23,633 Items impacting pre-tax income: Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 12,575 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,710 353 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843 1,550 Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs 1,421 — Debt repricing transaction costs 607 — Restructuring & realignment charges 74 20 Derivative fair value gain (5,576) — Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (12,326) — Corporate relocation expense — 370 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* — 3,674 Income taxes** (4,765) (1,741) Adjusted net income $65,404 $27,859 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $4.33 $2.27 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 15,111 12,286 * Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income. ** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017. For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.

Table 2A

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 KMG Chemicals, Inc. Dollars in thousands, except EPS Operating Net Diluted Earnings Income Margin Income Per Share GAAP measure $22,362 18.3% $18,009 $1.13 Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 3,237 2.6% 2,363 0.15 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266 1.0% 924 0.05 Restructuring & realignment charges 5 0.1% 4 0.00 Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — 0.0% (1,321) (0.08) Loss on the extinguishment of debt — 0.0% 250 0.02 Derivative fair value gain — 0.0% (247) (0.02) Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs — 0.0% 217 0.01 Non-GAAP measure $26,870 22.0% $20,199 $1.26

Year Ended July 31, 2018 KMG Chemicals, Inc. Dollars in thousands, except EPS Operating Net Diluted Earnings Income Margin Income Per Share GAAP measure $88,125 18.9% $64,841 $4.29 Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 12,575 2.7% 9,181 0.61 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843 0.4% 1,345 0.09 Restructuring & realignment charges 74 0.0% 54 0.01 Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — 0.0% (12,326) (0.82) Loss on the extinguishment of debt — 0.0% 4,899 0.32 Derivative fair value gain — 0.0% (4,070) (0.27) Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs — 0.0% 1,037 0.07 Debt repricing transaction costs — 0.0% 443 0.03 Non-GAAP measure $102,617 22.0% $65,404 $4.33

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 KMG Chemicals, Inc. Dollars in thousands, except EPS Operating Net Diluted Earnings Income Margin Income Per Share GAAP measure $ 10,245 10.6% $5,338 $0.43 Acquisition & integration expenses 405 0.4% 263 0.02 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 353 0.4% 230 0.02 Restructuring & realignment charges (50) (0.0%) (32) 0.00 Corporate relocation expense 1 0.0% 1 0.00 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* 3,674 3.8% 2,735 0.22 Non-GAAP measure $14,628 15.2% $8,535 $0.69 * Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. Year Ended July 31, 2017 Dollars in thousands, except EPS Operating Net Diluted Earnings Income Margin Income Per Share GAAP measure $37,333 11.2% $23,633 $1.92 Acquisition & integration expenses 1,550 0.5% 1,008 0.08 Loss on the extinguishment of debt 353 0.1% 229 0.02 Restructuring & realignment charges 20 0.0% 13 0.01 Corporate relocation expense 370 0.1% 241 0.02 Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* 3,674 1.1% 2,735 0.22 Non-GAAP measure $43,300 13.0% $27,859 $2.27 * Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.

