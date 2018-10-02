Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Mekonomen AB (141/18)

With effect from October 3, 2018, the subscription rights in Mekonomen AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 16, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MEKO TR Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0011750868 Order book ID: 160380 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 MIC Code: XSTO

With effect from October 3, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Mekonomen AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 30, 2018.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MEKO BTA Round lot: 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0011750876 Order book ID: 160381 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 MIC Code: XSTO

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB