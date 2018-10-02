Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Mekonomen AB (141/18)

With effect from October 3, 2018, the subscription rights in Mekonomen AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 16, 2018.
Instrument:
Subscription rights
Short name:
MEKO TR
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0011750868
Order book ID:
160380
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
Other Equities / 227
MIC Code:
XSTO
With effect from October 3, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Mekonomen AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 30, 2018.
Instrument:
Paid subscription shares
Short name:
MEKO BTA
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0011750876
Order book ID:
160381
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
Other Equities / 227
MIC Code:
XSTO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB