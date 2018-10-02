Major shareholder announcement - Henrik Hougaard

Pursuant to section 29 of Danish Securities Trading Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces to have received information from Henrik Hougaard that he through his ownership of Thoraso Invest ApS and Henrik Hougaard Invest ApS, respectively and private now owns more than 15 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operates agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern and sustainable businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the dinner tables all over the world.
