Major shareholder announcement - Henrik Hougaard

Related content Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares Capital increase at conversion of bonds into shares Interim financial report for 1 January - 30 June 2018 f.. Related debate hej Penge kom, Jeg kan læse mig frem til at lands.. Det er jo fordi det er et liberalt erhverv som er modta.. 6 milliarder er vel ikke noget stort tal. Kun 1/6 af ud..

Pursuant to section 29 of Danish Securities Trading Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces to have received information from Henrik Hougaard that he through his ownership of Thoraso Invest ApS and Henrik Hougaard Invest ApS, respectively and private now owns more than 15 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.

Best regards

FirstFarms A/S

.

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or

contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operates agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern and sustainable businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the dinner tables all over the world.

(16) Major shareholder - HH (UK)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FirstFarms A/S via Globenewswire