02/10/2018 09:59:58

Major shareholder announcement - Henrik Hougaard

Related content
01 Oct - 
Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares
31 Aug - 
Capital increase at conversion of bonds into shares
23 Aug - 
Interim financial report for 1 January - 30 June 2018 f..
Related debate
09 Aug - 
hej Penge kom, Jeg kan læse mig frem til at lands..
09 Aug - 
Det er jo fordi det er et liberalt erhverv som er modta..
09 Aug - 
6 milliarder er vel ikke noget stort tal. Kun 1/6 af ud..

Pursuant to section 29 of Danish Securities Trading Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces to have received information from Henrik Hougaard that he through his ownership of Thoraso Invest ApS and Henrik Hougaard Invest ApS, respectively and private now owns more than 15 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.

Best regards

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or

contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operates agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern and sustainable businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the dinner tables all over the world.

(16) Major shareholder - HH (UK)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FirstFarms A/S via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:59 FFARMS
Major shareholder announcement - Henrik Hougaard
01 Oct FFARMS
Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares
31 Aug FFARMS
Capital increase at conversion of bonds into shares
23 Aug FFARMS
Interim financial report for 1 January - 30 June 2018 for FirstFarms A/S
22 Jun FFARMS
Report on insider's trade with convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S
14 Jun FFARMS
Report on insider's trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares
01 Jun FFARMS
Report on insider's trade with convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S
29 May FFARMS
Interim financial report for 1 January - 31 March 2018 for FirstFarms A/S
28 May FFARMS
Capital increase at issuance of shares and issuance of convertible bonds
28 May FFARMS
FirstFarms A/S purchases large crop and pig production in Czech Republic

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
2
Melinta Therapeutics and Menarini Group Enter Commercial Agreement for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection in 68 Countries
3
UPDATE: Nephros Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
4
Thinfilm Customer Slikhaar to Launch Interactive Products in Beauty and Personal Care Market
5
MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity

Related stock quotes

FirstFarms A/S 48.20 1.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:01
Press release: Terveystalo's well-being services grow: Fysiatrinen osaamiskeskus Prima Oy to become part of Terveystalo
11:01
Tile Launches New Hardware and Software Products: Highest Performing and Longest Lasting Tiles To-Date Along With Premium Finding Services
11:01
Net Asset Value(s)
10:30
Statkraft AS: Statkraft acquires wind development business in Ireland and the UK
10:30
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
10:20
Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Mekonomen AB (141/18)
10:12
New last day of trading in unit rights in Anoto Group AB (140/18)
10:06
PayPoint plc : Total voting rights
09:59
Major shareholder announcement - Henrik Hougaard

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 11:20:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-02 12:20:50 - 2018-10-02 11:20:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY