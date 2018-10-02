02/10/2018 22:00:00

Markforged and Desktop Metal reach amicable resolution on trade secret litigation

WATERTOWN, Mass. and BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged and Desktop Metal today announced they have reached an agreement that resolves all outstanding litigation between the two companies. Both Markforged and Desktop Metal acknowledge that neither company, nor the individuals named in the litigation, misappropriated any trade secret or confidential information belonging to the other. Further terms and conditions of the settlement will remain confidential.

About Markforged

Markforged makes 3D printers that transform manufacturing. Businesses, engineers, designers and manufacturing professionals all over the world use Markforged machines to print strong parts in composites and metal for every aspect of manufacturing – including prototyping, tooling, fixtures, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 200 employees globally, with a total in $57 million in both strategic and venture capital. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make metal 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal, which has raised $277 million in financing, was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Source: Markforged

Markforged

markforged@highwirepr.com

logo-black-2000.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
18:19
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:00
Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 7, 2018
22:00
Markforged and Desktop Metal reach amicable resolution on trade secret litigation
21:59
John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward to Receive RAPS’ Highest Honor
21:52
CPI Aerostructures Announces Stipulation And Order In Suit Against Air Industries Group
21:45
Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020
21:42
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Investor Losses and Possible Disclosure Violations
21:35
Hill International Announces David Sgro as Chairman of the Board, Other Adjustments to Board
21:30
Proposed Amendment to the Eagle Bulk ShipCo Bond Terms to Facilitate the Financing of Scrubbers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 22:26:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-02 23:26:57 - 2018-10-02 22:26:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY