OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11:30 AM

Members of Outotec's Nomination Board

Outotec Oyj's Nomination Board comprises the representatives of the three largest shareholders of the company on October 1, 2018 and, in addition, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Its duties include the search, preparation and presentation of member candidates for the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors' remuneration matters. The Nomination Board shall elect amongst its members the chairman.

According to this, the members of Outotec's Nomination Board are:

Annareetta Lumme-Timonen (Solidium Oy)

Pekka Pajamo (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Mikko Mursula (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Matti Alahuhta (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Outotec)

The Nomination Board shall give its proposals of new member candidates to the Board of Directors of Outotec by February 15, 2019 at the latest.

