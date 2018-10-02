02/10/2018 09:05:00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 1 October 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,497.59p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,525.75p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.0% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.0%.  There are currently 90,847,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 October 2018

