02/10/2018 09:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 2

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 1 October 2018 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =96.52p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 98.11p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 103.86p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 104.41p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 October 2018

