New last day of trading in unit rights in Anoto Group AB (140/18)

With reference to a press release published by Anoto Group AB yesterday, October 1, 2018, the trading period in the company’s unit rights has been prolonged. Trading will continue up until and including October 11, 2018.
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
ANOT UR
Round lot:
1
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:
SE0011670272
Order book ID:
160161
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC Code:
XSTO
