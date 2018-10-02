Notice of AGM

National Milk Records Plc - Notice of AGM

2 October 2018

National Milk Records plc

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

National Milk Records plc (NMR), the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company’s Annual General Meeting for 11.30 am on 24 October 2018 at the offices of National Milk Laboratories, 32 Kelvin Avenue, Hillington Park, Glasgow, G52 4LT has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.nmr.co.uk.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

