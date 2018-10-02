02/10/2018 07:00:00

NXP Accelerates Time to Market for Automotive Radar Applications with New Radar Solution

  • New radar solution combines NXP’s market leading radar processors1 on a new reference design with automotive-grade radar software

     

  • Expanded ecosystem delivers automotive radar libraries in an easy to use software development kit optimized for complex radar development.

     

  • Reduces time to market for applications including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Automated Emergency Braking (AEB).

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world market leader in automotive radar 2, has expanded its radar ecosystem with an automotive radar solution that combines its S32R processors, RF Transceiver and Antenna design on a new reference platform. Created through a partnership with Colorado Engineering, the solution is the only currently available automotive-grade radar development platform designed to meet the stringent functional, performance, and safety requirements of the industry. This new radar solution is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of radar into production vehicles and includes a full ecosystem of tools that aim to lower development costs and spur radar application adoption worldwide.

Current automotive market analysis projects that by 2020, radar technology will be in 50% of all newly produced cars. The safety related benefits of automotive radar, new autonomous vehicle development requirements and emerging safety requirements from organizations such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), have triggered rapid growth with steep implementation challenges for car makers and other radar focused developers. Adoption of these once premium safety features into mainstream production lines is fueling a need for faster time to market

     

The NXP radar solution, featuring the S32R27 processor, the TEF810x CMOS transceiver, and the FS8410 Power management IC, is designed to help customers accelerate time to market by lowering the barriers of entry to radar application development with hardware, software and tools that ease radar implementations.

NXP Automotive Radar Reference Platform  

Built in collaboration with Colorado Engineering, the new RDK-S32R274 radar solution is targeted to help developers rapidly prototype high-performance automotive radar using NXP technology. The open and flexible development platform uses a modular architecture and includes a NXP S32R processor and a NXP transceiver along with an innovative radar software development kit. Expansion and antenna modules can be optimized to create a customized development platform suited to specific customer application requirements.

“NXP’s market leading portfolio of radar processors and our end-to-end system development and integration expertise creates a unique solution that accelerates time-to-market for customers,” said Dr. Larry Scally, CEO of Colorado Engineering Inc. “By leveraging the highly-optimized radar accelerators that are integrated in the S32R27, customers are well positioned to implement extremely complex automotive radar applications.”

NXP Radar Processors

As a technology and a market leader in radar processing, NXP’s highly integrated radar processors offer customers a scalable family of products including the previously announced S32R27 and S32R37. These devices offer 10x performance/watt improvement over a traditional DSP3 by integrating highly-efficient radar accelerators. This enables longer range, higher resolution and accuracy for safety critical applications such as collision avoidance, lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking.

NXP Automotive-Grade Radar Software

The automotive grade Radar Software Development Kit provides customers an extensive radar algorithm library to quickly build and optimize applications without having to invest resources to hand tune accelerator software.  NXP’s extensive ecosystem of compilers, development environments, MCALS, and both free and commercial RTOS support provides customers the tools needed for faster development.

Availability

The S32R27 and the S32R37 are available now for all customers worldwide. The RDK-S32R274 can be pre-ordered now and will start shipping by end of November.

Notes

1 Based on NXP radar microprocessor shipments and IHS 2017 radar market report

2 Based on NXP radar microprocessor shipments and IHS 2017 radar market report

3 Based on NXP benchmarking and publicly available competitive information

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

For more information, please contact:

Europe / U.S.

Jason Deal

Tel: +44 7715228414

Email: jason.deal@nxp.com

Greater China / Asia

Ming Yue

Tel: +86 21-2205 2690

Email:ming.yue@nxp.com

Japan

Kiyomi Masuda (増田 清美)

Tel: +81-70-3627-6472

Email: kiyomi.masuda@nxp.com

