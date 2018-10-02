02/10/2018 18:26:49

Ocean Bank and Homeland Security Investigations Miami (HSI) Hold Presentation On Anti Money Laundering “Red Flags” on Venezuelan Public Corruption

Miami, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank hosted a presentation by officials from Homeland Security Investigations Miami (HSI) on the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Advisory on Public Corruption in Venezuela, highlighting steps financial institutions can take to avoid falling prey of money laundering red flags and prevent proceeds from Venezuelan public corruption from moving through the U.S. financial system.

The presentation by John Tobon, Deputy Special Agent in Charge for HSI, included how Venezuelan officials and Venezuelan state-owned entities attempt to manipulate the system through seemingly legitimate contracts, shell corporations and trading companies.  Tobon oversees HSI financial crime and money laundering investigations in South Florida.

“Holding this event with HSI emphasizes Ocean Bank’s culture of complying with FinCEN rules and regulations,” said President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo.  “Ocean Bank does not and will not open accounts for the Venezuelan government or officials of the Venezuelan government or anyone classified by the U.S. government as a Politically Exposed Person from Venezuela.

In attendance at the seminar, moderated by Daniel Gutierrez, V.P, Regulatory Risk Manager for Ocean Bank and Chair of the Florida International Bankers Association's (FIBA) Anti-Money Laundering Committee, were Ocean Bank’s senior management team, officers who handle Venezuelan business accounts and the BSA/Regulatory Risk staff.

“At Ocean Bank we hold our officers and staff to the highest standard,” Macedo said. “This event continues to educate the Ocean Bank team on current global issues targeting our industry.”

The presentation included “Red Flags” banks should look for in dealing with Venezuela:

  • Transactions involving Venezuelan government contracts that are directed to personal accounts.

  • Transactions involving Venezuelan government contracts that are directed to companies that operate in an unrelated line of business.

  • Transactions involving shell corporations, general “trading companies,” or companies that lack a general business purpose.

  • Documentation corroborating transactions involving Venezuelan government contracts that include charges at substantially higher prices than market rates or that include overly simple documentation.

  • Payments involving Venezuelan government contracts that originate from non-official Venezuelan accounts or from third parties that are not Venezuelan Government entities.

  • Cash deposits instead of wire transfers in the accounts of companies with Venezuelan government contracts.

  • Transactions for the purchase of real estate—primarily in the South Florida and Houston, Texas regions—involving current or former Venezuelan government officials.

About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

Attachment

  • OB HSI presentation 02

    • Cheryl Rees

    Ocean Bank

    (305) 569 - 5029

    Crees@oceanbank.com

    Ray Casas

    Wragg & Casas

    (305) 3721234

    rcasas@wraggcasas.com

    Ocean Bank executives and Homeland Security Investigations officials at the HSI presentation to bank officers. Pictured left to right are: Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, Ocean Bank President & CEO; John Tobon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HIS); Daniel Gutierrez, VP & Regulatory Risk Manager of Ocean Bank and Barbara Brick, SVP & Director of BSA & Compliance of Ocean Bank.

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    27 Sep
    NDA-DKK
    Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
    20
    01 Oct
    VWS
    Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
    17
    25 Sep
    VELO
    https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
    17
    29 Sep
    E:UG
    Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
    16
    27 Sep
    VELO
      Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
    16
    26 Sep
    GEN
    Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
    16
    01 Oct
    PNDORA
    Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
    13
    30 Sep
    VELO
    Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
    13
    29 Sep
    VWS
    News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
    13
    28 Sep
    GOMX
    Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
    2
    Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
    3
    BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
    4
    PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion
    5
    NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:00
    TC Media acquires Somabec, a pan-Canadian distributor of French-language books, and publishing house Edisem
    19:00
    TC Media acquires Somabec, a pan-Canadian distributor of French-language books, and publishing house Edisem
    18:41
    PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on October 29, 2018
    18:36
    OISTE.ORG and WISeKey's Anti-Illicit Trade Blockchain Platform supports WHO's Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products
    18:35
    OISTE.ORG and WISeKey's Anti-Illicit Trade Blockchain Platform supports WHO's Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products
    18:35
    Halo Labs, Experienced Manufacturers of Cannabis Oils & Concentrates, Prepares to Go Public -- CFN Media
    18:33
    10th Annual American Kidney Fund Gala, The Hope Affair, Honors Inspirational Individuals, Spotlights Transformative Power of Kidney Transplants
    18:30
    Osisko Enters Into Agreement to Amend Renard Stream
    18:26
    Ocean Bank and Homeland Security Investigations Miami (HSI) Hold Presentation On Anti Money Laundering “Red Flags” on Venezuelan Public Corruption

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    02 October 2018 19:25:25
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-02 20:25:25 - 2018-10-02 19:25:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY