02/10/2018 14:04:00

Olis Robotics Joins NASA Team Assembled by NanoRacks to Explore the Use of Robots in the Future of Space Habitats and the International Space Station

Seattle, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE, October 2, 2018 –Olis Robotics, a leader in next-generation remote robotics software, announced its selection today as a participating partner with NanoRacks to study and report on the viability of low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercial habitats known as Outposts, which includes utilizing robotics to repurpose and outfit discarded in-space structures like the upper stages of spent rockets.

In this four-month study, Olis Robotics will contribute to research to determine how Outposts and future operations on the International Space Station (ISS) may benefit from pilot-controlled remote robots and assess the optimal level of autonomy for each robotic task. Olis Robotics’ proprietary software OlisOS allows pilots controlling service robots to assign variable levels of autonomy according to the mission and task. OlisOS provides pilots with an unprecedented level of 3D situational awareness and leverages machine learning technology to identify and avoid objects in orbit to help ensure mission success.

Don Pickering, CEO of Olis Robotics, remarked, “The dynamic environment of space demands the precision, three dimensional understanding, and intuitive pilot controls that only Olis Robotics software provides.” Pickering continued, “This first-of-its-kind technology will support efficiently and safely building and maintaining the next generation of space habitats and allow us to reach faster and further outside our own orbit.”

According to a NanoRacks statement, the NASA study intends to provide a viable, realistic roadmap for all low-Earth orbit stakeholders, from the United States Government to commercial suppliers and end users. Olis Robotics is part of an 13-partner team supporting NanoRacks in this study.

“This team is unprecedented,” says NanoRacks Commerce Director and Principal Investigator for the LEO Commercialization Study Adrian Mangiuca in a recent NanoRack press release. “We have experts across the aerospace industry contributing innovative technology and business concepts, all for one collaborative program.”

Follow @OlisRobotics on Twitter for the latest news. For continued updates from NanoRacks, be sure to follow @NanoRacks on Twitter.

 

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs.  BluHaptics, Inc. dba Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle with offices in Europe.   Olis is a trademark and tradename belonging to BluHaptics, Inc.

 

ABOUT NANORACKS: NanoRacks LLC, an XO Markets company, is the world’s first commercial space station company with an existing customer base. The company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more - both at home and in 30 nations worldwide. Since 2009, Texas-based NanoRacks has truly created new markets and ushered in a new era of in space-services, dedicated to making space just another place to do business. In 2017, the Company announced their long-term plans via the NanoRacks Space Outpost Program. This program is dedicated to the repurposing of the upper stages of launch vehicles in-space and converting these structures into commercial habitats, but humanly and robotically tended, throughout the solar system.

 

 

Attachments

Olis Robotics NanoRacks Image 1

  • Olis Robotics OS Pic

    • Eric Schudiske

    Olis (formerly BluHaptics)

    2063103597

    eric@s2spr.com

    Olis telerobotic command and control software interface with trajectory constraints and keep-out zones to help operator perform telerobotic tasks with robonaut.

    Olis operating system controlling a robotic arm

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    25 Sep
    DANSKE
    Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
    21
    27 Sep
    NDA-DKK
    Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
    20
    01 Oct
    VWS
    Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
    17
    25 Sep
    VELO
    https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
    17
    29 Sep
    E:UG
    Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
    16
    27 Sep
    VELO
      Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
    16
    26 Sep
    GEN
    Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
    16
    30 Sep
    VELO
    Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
    13
    29 Sep
    VWS
    News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
    13
    01 Oct
    PNDORA
    Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
    12

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity
    2
    Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
    3
    Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
    4
    BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
    5
    PwC revenues rise to record US$41.3 billion

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    14:22
    Warrants, certificates and Exchange Traded Notes - Total and Instrument Trading September 2018
    14:21
    Introduction of futures on the OMXS30ESG index
    14:21
    LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
    14:21
    Central Florida Sports Commission Rebrands to Greater Orlando Sports Commission, Highlighting the Region’s World-Class Facilities, Events and Experiences
    14:20
    AscendantFX connects with Fiserv to enhance customer-centric international payments capabilities for financial institutions
    14:20
    EMCORE Awarded a Contract to Design and Deliver Custom, High-Performance Navigation Grade Inertial Measurement Units
    14:20
    Consolidated Tomoka Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call
    14:19
    LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
    14:18
    LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    02 October 2018 14:39:53
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-02 15:39:53 - 2018-10-02 14:39:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY