Olis Robotics Joins NASA Team Assembled by NanoRacks to Explore the Use of Robots in the Future of Space Habitats and the International Space Station

Seattle, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE, October 2, 2018 – Olis Robotics , a leader in next-generation remote robotics software, announced its selection today as a participating partner with NanoRacks to study and report on the viability of low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercial habitats known as Outposts, which includes utilizing robotics to repurpose and outfit discarded in-space structures like the upper stages of spent rockets.

In this four-month study, Olis Robotics will contribute to research to determine how Outposts and future operations on the International Space Station (ISS) may benefit from pilot-controlled remote robots and assess the optimal level of autonomy for each robotic task. Olis Robotics’ proprietary software OlisOS allows pilots controlling service robots to assign variable levels of autonomy according to the mission and task. OlisOS provides pilots with an unprecedented level of 3D situational awareness and leverages machine learning technology to identify and avoid objects in orbit to help ensure mission success.

Don Pickering, CEO of Olis Robotics, remarked, “The dynamic environment of space demands the precision, three dimensional understanding, and intuitive pilot controls that only Olis Robotics software provides.” Pickering continued, “This first-of-its-kind technology will support efficiently and safely building and maintaining the next generation of space habitats and allow us to reach faster and further outside our own orbit.”

According to a NanoRacks statement, the NASA study intends to provide a viable, realistic roadmap for all low-Earth orbit stakeholders, from the United States Government to commercial suppliers and end users. Olis Robotics is part of an 13-partner team supporting NanoRacks in this study.

“This team is unprecedented,” says NanoRacks Commerce Director and Principal Investigator for the LEO Commercialization Study Adrian Mangiuca in a recent NanoRack press release. “We have experts across the aerospace industry contributing innovative technology and business concepts, all for one collaborative program.”

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics , formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. BluHaptics, Inc. dba Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle with offices in Europe. Olis is a trademark and tradename belonging to BluHaptics, Inc.

ABOUT NANORACKS: NanoRacks LLC , an XO Markets company, is the world’s first commercial space station company with an existing customer base. The company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more - both at home and in 30 nations worldwide. Since 2009, Texas-based NanoRacks has truly created new markets and ushered in a new era of in space-services, dedicated to making space just another place to do business. In 2017, the Company announced their long-term plans via the NanoRacks Space Outpost Program. This program is dedicated to the repurposing of the upper stages of launch vehicles in-space and converting these structures into commercial habitats, but humanly and robotically tended, throughout the solar system.

Olis telerobotic command and control software interface with trajectory constraints and keep-out zones to help operator perform telerobotic tasks with robonaut.