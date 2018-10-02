Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating That Lyopreservation Method Developed for Living Tissues is an Alternative to Cryopreservation with the Convenience of Ambient Storage

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and marketing products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine, announced today that a new peer-reviewed manuscript entitled “Properties of Viable Lyopreserved Amnion Are Equivalent to Viable Cryopreserved Amnion with the Convenience of Ambient Storage” has been published in PLOS ONE and is available online https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0204060 .

In the published study the structural, molecular, and wound relevant properties of a lyopreserved human amniotic membrane were compared with the properties of a cryopreserved human amniotic membrane. Results showed that the structure, growth factors, and cell viability of the lyopreserved amnion are comparable to that of cryopreserved and fresh amnions. Properties of lyopreserved and cryopreserved amniotic membranes were tested in vivo in a diabetic mouse chronic wound model, which mimics impaired wound healing reported in diabetic patients. Both lyopreserved and cryopreserved amnion weekly applications resulted in wound closure by day 35 whereas in the saline gel control group of animals wounds became larger.

“We are very pleased to announce this scientific publication describing properties of amniotic tissue processed by the lyopreservation method developed by the Osiris R&D team,” said Dr. Alla Danilkovitch, Chief Scientific Officer. “The data supports that the new tissue preservation method is similar to cryopreservation in that it retains all native components of fresh amnion, however it eliminates ‘cold chain’ constraints.”

