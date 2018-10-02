02/10/2018 21:30:00

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating That Lyopreservation Method Developed for Living Tissues is an Alternative to Cryopreservation with the Convenience of Ambient Storage

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and marketing products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine, announced today that a new peer-reviewed manuscript entitled “Properties of Viable Lyopreserved Amnion Are Equivalent to Viable Cryopreserved Amnion with the Convenience of Ambient Storage” has been published in PLOS ONE and is available online https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0204060.

In the published study the structural, molecular, and wound relevant properties of a lyopreserved human amniotic membrane were compared with the properties of a cryopreserved human amniotic membrane. Results showed that the structure, growth factors, and cell viability of the lyopreserved amnion are comparable to that of cryopreserved and fresh amnions. Properties of lyopreserved and cryopreserved amniotic membranes were tested in vivo in a diabetic mouse chronic wound model, which mimics impaired wound healing reported in diabetic patients. Both lyopreserved and cryopreserved amnion weekly applications resulted in wound closure by day 35 whereas in the saline gel control group of animals wounds became larger.

“We are very pleased to announce this scientific publication describing properties of amniotic tissue processed by the lyopreservation method developed by the Osiris R&D team,” said Dr. Alla Danilkovitch, Chief Scientific Officer. “The data supports that the new tissue preservation method is similar to cryopreservation in that it retains all native components of fresh amnion, however it eliminates ‘cold chain’ constraints.”

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes regenerative medicine products intended to improve the health and lives of patients and lower overall healthcare costs.  We have achieved commercial success with products in orthopedics, sports medicine and wound care, including the Grafix product line, Stravix®, BIO and Cartiform®.  We continue to advance our research and development by focusing on innovation in regenerative medicine, including the development of bioengineered stem cell and tissue‑based products.  Osiris®, Grafix®, GrafixPL®, GrafixPL PRIME Cartiform®, and Prestige Lyotechnologysm are our trademarks. BIO is a trademark of Howmedica Osteonics Corp., a subsidiary of Stryker Corporation. More information can be found on the Company’s website, www.Osiris.com. (OSIR-G)

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. and the ongoing research and development of our products are forward-looking statements.  Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.  These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Osiris Therapeutics Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.  Examples of forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated efficiencies and advantages of products and the likelihood of customer clinical adoption of any new products.  Although well characterized in scientific literature and studies, preservation of tissue integrity, including cells, may not be indicative of clinical outcome.  Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements.  Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

For additional information, please contact:

Diane Savoie

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

(443) 545-1834

OsirisPR@Osiris.com

Osiris High Res JPEG.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
18:19
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
28 Sep
GOMX
Når Marc55 poster noget får man en ubønhørlig trang til at gå på lokum og spørge kummen om den har e..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights
2
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces FDA Submission of its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Negative and ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panels
4
BrainChip Acquires License to Cybersecurity Technology
5
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
22:00
Kinross to announce Q3 financial results on November 7, 2018
22:00
Markforged and Desktop Metal reach amicable resolution on trade secret litigation
21:59
John Lim, Justina Molzon, Barbara Schneeman and Mike Ward to Receive RAPS’ Highest Honor
21:52
CPI Aerostructures Announces Stipulation And Order In Suit Against Air Industries Group
21:45
Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020
21:42
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Investor Losses and Possible Disclosure Violations
21:35
Hill International Announces David Sgro as Chairman of the Board, Other Adjustments to Board
21:30
Proposed Amendment to the Eagle Bulk ShipCo Bond Terms to Facilitate the Financing of Scrubbers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 22:27:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-02 23:27:27 - 2018-10-02 22:27:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY