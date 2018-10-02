Paramount Gold Commences Exploration Program at its Grassy Mountain Gold Project in Eastern Oregon

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount”) today announced it has begun the first phase of an exploration program at its 100% owned Grassy Mountain Gold Project (“Grassy”) in Eastern Oregon. The program will focus on identifying and drilling the highest priority targets with the potential to add additional resources at Grassy.

Paramount recently completed a positive Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for Grassy and is currently working toward completing all the baseline study reports and other requirements prior to submitting the consolidated permit application to the State of Oregon.

Paramount’s CEO Glen Van Treek commented: “Our PFS demonstrates that Grassy is a robust project in the current metal price environment with low technical and geopolitical risks using established, conventional technologies. We have always been excited about Grassy’s exploration potential. The geological model for the main deposit suggests that mineralization occurred within a district-scale basin and a number of promising gold occurrences are known in the immediate area. The style of mineralization is ideal for the effective use of inexpensive geophysical tools to identify and refine high priority targets before drilling.”

“Deposits like Grassy Mountain naturally occur in similar geological environments around the world similar to the ones occurring in the Hauraki Gold district in New Zealand, with million ounces of gold discovered. It is our belief that the Grassy Mountain project is no exception”, Van Treek added.

The first phase of the program consists of a helicopter mag and radiometric survey to be conducted by Precision Geosurveys Inc. over the entire 9,300 acre claim area to map structures and magnetic anomalies. This part of the program begins this week. Lines on 50 meter spacing are being flown for a total of 1,100km. The magnetometer survey data will then be integrated with previously completed surface geochemistry, geological mapping and resistivity surveys to better define drilling locations.

Grassy’s mineralization is associated with siliceous sinter deposition and hydrothermal eruption in a hot spring environment. Geothermal activity occurred contemporaneously with sedimentation. Enriched gold mineralization occurs at depths of 200 ft. to 850 ft. below the current topographic surface and is directly correlated with silicification, quartz stockwork veining and hydrothermal brecciation. Superficial deposition of silica (sinter) has been preserved at surface throughout the property, Increased silica in mineralized areas makes the rock more resistant to electrical current. This resistivity can be detected by various geophysical surveys. In addition, alteration products formed along mineralizing “feeder” structures and subsequent oxidation produce a low magnetic response which can be mapped by magnetometry. Using these geophysical tools together with geochemical sampling and geological mapping is enabling Paramount to establish priority targets.

High priority target areas for drilling include the following:

Wally/Wood is located approximately one mile north-northwest of the main deposit. Sinter has been seen on surface and previous shallow drilling has intersected up to 90 ft. grading 0.025 opt gold (0.71 g/t). In addition, this area has a well-defined resistivity anomaly which is similar to the anomaly identified at the Grassy deposit. Three 700-800 ft. holes are planned in this area.

To view Figure 1, please click on the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a572ea02-00b1-47da-a5e6-7144f07a34db

North Spur is located 500 ft. north of Grassy and consists of silicified structures in an area surrounded by low grade gold which was identified in historic shallow drilling. None of the drilling in this area penetrated these silicified structures. Three holes are initially planned for this target.

Denis Folley is located about two miles north of Grassy. To date, there has been no drilling completed in this area. However, surface mapping and sampling identified strong silicified outcrops with several geochemistry anomalies that are expected to represent the surface expression of a mineralized system below. Three 700 ft. holes are planned for this target.

To view Figure 2, please click on the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53a435f2-6031-430c-8bfc-a462e21f504c

To view Figure 3, please click on the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc3543e5-5bce-4e94-81e9-4947eff61f70

NI 43-101 Disclosure

The exploration program will be overseen by Michael F. McGinnis, Project Manager. Mr. McGinnis is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved this press release.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive PFS have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

