02/10/2018

PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on October 29, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release third quarter earnings on Monday, October 29th, before the market opens. A live conference call will follow hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investor Resources link or by conference call at 1-866-393-8403 for U.S./Canada and 1-706-679-7929 for international callers.  Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 5245998.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until November 5, 2018 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 5245998 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

CONTACT:               (INVESTORS)                                           (MEDIA)

                                Jerry Richards                                         Mark Benson

                                509-835-1521                                            509-835-1513

PotlatchDeltic logo LEFT_PMS 356 TM.png

