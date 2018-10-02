Resumption of trading in Invalda INVL AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Invalda INVL AB shares (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) on 02-10-2018 from 14.40 with an open call auction.
The essential information was announced.
Order management will be possible at 14:30 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:40 EET.
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.