02/10/2018 12:03:48

Resumption of trading in Invalda INVL AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Invalda INVL AB shares (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) on 02-10-2018 from 14.40 with an open call auction.

The essential information was announced.

Order management will be possible at 14:30 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:40 EET.

  

  

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 5 253 1459

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
UPDATE: Nephros Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
2
Thinfilm Customer Slikhaar to Launch Interactive Products in Beauty and Personal Care Market
3
MITRE Creates Playbook on Medical Device Cybersecurity
4
Curetis secures financing facility of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of convertible notes
5
Airport Workers Protesting Around the Globe for Fair Wages, Union Rights

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:01
Dr. Sameet Sheth Named President of the American College of Prosthodontists’ New York Section
13:00
IT – INET Nordic – Auction Only Trading Quarterly Periodic update (54/18)
12:59
Net Asset Value(s)
12:57
Net Asset Value(s)
12:51
BioCorRx Provides BICX102 Grant Update
12:47
Net Asset Value(s)
12:46
SHIFTMobility Launches Vehicle Passport, the Industry’s First Blockchain Application for Car Ownership that Delivers Rewards for Every Mile Driven
12:45
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Announces New Web Site and Upcoming Mobile Printing Product that will be Available for Purchase in Amazon and New Company Web Site
12:44
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 October 2018 13:19:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-02 14:19:55 - 2018-10-02 13:19:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY