Resumption of trading in Invalda INVL AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Invalda INVL AB shares (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) on 02-10-2018 from 14.40 with an open call auction.

The essential information was announced.

Order management will be possible at 14:30 EET, and Continuous trading will start at 14:40 EET.

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.