Spectrum ASA: Purchase of shares

Magnus Bekkelund at Spectrum, has on Tuesday October 2nd bought 1,000 shares in Spectrum ASA at a price of NOK 62.48 per share.

Following this transaction Magnus Bekkelund holds 1,000 ordinary shares in Spectrum ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Henning Olset; CFO

E-mail: Henning.Olset@Spectrumgeo.com

Mobile phone: +47 922 66948

About Spectrum Spectrum provides innovative Multi-Client seismic surveys and seismic imaging services to the global oil and gas industry from offices in Norway, the UK, USA, Brazil, Egypt, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore. Spectrum designs, acquires and processes seismic data to deliver high quality solutions through its dedicated and experienced workforce. Spectrum holds the world's largest library of Multi-Client 2D marine seismic data and a significant amount of 3D seismic. The company's strategy focuses on both the major, established hydrocarbon producing regions of the world as well as key frontier areas identified by our experienced team of geoscientists. The Spectrum library of Multi-Client data contains projects from many of the foremost oil producing regions of the world. These include new acquisition, reprocessing and interpretation reports

