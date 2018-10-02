02/10/2018 15:15:29

Spire Global and INDMEX Aviation Announce Next Generation of Satellite Data Designed for Aviation at Airports Council International Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, Inc., the world’s largest space to cloud analytics company, and INDMEX Aviation, a leading provider of surveillance solutions, today announced the two companies will cooperate in the development of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) for the development of new concepts of operation, for both airport and airline Collaborative Decision Making (CDM).

The two industry leaders also utilize their combined expertise in developing the next of generation airport runway safety technologies. The announcement was made today in tandem with the ACI Annual Conference & Exposition.

“We couldn't be more excited about this joint commitment to exploring new innovations and digital technologies to develop ATM and CDM solutions for clients around the world,” said William Fernandez, Aviation Business Executive at Spire Global.

“We are proud of the strategic partnership between Spire and INDMEX. The unique, and cost-effective, data that the LEMUR2 constellation of satellites will deliver to the AirBOSS System, will allow our clients to have unparalleled transoceanic flight tracking data that will facilitate operational decision making, minimize the impact of irregular operations and allow all airport and airline stakeholders to deliver unparalleled customer services to its passengers and visitors,” said Carlos Nevarez, CEO at INDMEX Aviation.

The two companies signed a letter of intent in March to cooperate in the analysis of ADS-B data received from the Spire Global satellite constellation, application of the data for airport and airline operations management and development of tools to leverage fused transoceanic surveillance data with air traffic control, and INDMEX’s private ADS-B network. These activities will support the development of next-generation CDM platforms that will be cost-effective, nimble, scalable and adaptable to clients’ individual needs. 

About INDMEX

INDMEX is a surveillance solutions provider with deep expertise that spans ADS-B receivers, in-vehicle solutions, collaborative decision making, and vehicle tracking technologies. INDMEX solutions are trusted by airports and air navigation service providers around the world. As a global provider of turn-key solutions, INDMEX delivers cost-effective solutions that support all stakeholders needs, turning ideas into long-term practical applications. To learn more, visit: www.indmexaviation.com

About Spire Global Inc.

Spire Global, Inc. is a space to cloud analytics company that utilizes proprietary satellite data and algorithms to provide the most advanced maritime, aviation, and weather tracking in the world. Spire’s data analytics is backed by a wholly owned and developed constellation of nanosatellites, global ground station network, and 24/7 operations that provide real-time global coverage of every point on Earth. To learn more, visit: www.spire.com

