01/10/2018 23:58:03

StoneCo Ltd. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (“Stone”), a Brazilian financial technology solutions provider, today announces a registration statement for the proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of its Class A Common Shares (“Shares”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed IPO is expected to commence as market conditions permit and remains subject to the SEC declaring the registration statement effective.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in this offering, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch are collectively acting as Bookrunners of this offering.

The proposed IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at 1-800-831-9146; Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., 767 Fifth Avenue 50th Floor, New York, New York 10153, Attention: Equity Sales Desk, telephone: 1-212-710-6756 or by emailing roadshowdesk@itaubba.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch at Attention: Prospectus Department, 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, email: OL-BTGPactual-ProspectusDepartment@btgpactual.com.

This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1200

Investor Relations Email: StoneIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations Email: StonePR@icrinc.com

