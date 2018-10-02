Sun Sentinel and Wondery Launch Season 2 of “Felonious Florida”

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Florida Sun Sentinel and Wondery, have once again partnered to launch a new season of an investigative true crime miniseries, “Felonious Florida,” premiering today. Episodes 1 and 2 are currently available, with new episodes released each Tuesday for the next five weeks.

Hosted by EmmaKate Austin, the new seven-part season explores three all-new stories of some of the Sunshine State's most notorious crimes.

In Episodes 1 and 2 released today, investigative reporter Stephen Hobbs follows the case of a brutal 2009 triple murder. The sole survivor had been shot in the head and her inconsistent memories of the ordeal were making it difficult for detectives to find a suspect. The case ended in a stunning courtroom drama and Hobbs spent 18 months investigating what happened in this unusual murder case.

“The state of Florida is rich with captivating stories. The Sun Sentinel’s archives are filled with high profile crime stories and we are pleased to be bring a second season of compelling stories to listeners with fresh and new information,” said Julie Anderson, Sun Sentinel’s editor-in-chief.

“We are very happy to be returning to the ‘scene of the crimes’, so to speak,” explained Wondery Founder and CEO Hernan Lopez. “These are fantastic stories that are sometimes hard to believe—but are always true!"

“Felonious Florida” is produced by the Sun Sentinel in association with Wondery and will be available on FeloniousFlorida.com, Wondery.com, Apple Podcasts and other listening platforms.

