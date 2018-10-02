02/10/2018 17:14:06

Sun Sentinel and Wondery Launch Season 2 of “Felonious Florida”

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Florida Sun Sentinel and Wondery, have once again partnered to launch a new season of an investigative true crime miniseries, “Felonious Florida,” premiering today. Episodes 1 and 2 are currently available, with new episodes released each Tuesday for the next five weeks.

Hosted by EmmaKate Austin, the new seven-part season explores three all-new stories of some of the Sunshine State's most notorious crimes.

In Episodes 1 and 2 released today, investigative reporter Stephen Hobbs follows the case of a brutal 2009 triple murder. The sole survivor had been shot in the head and her inconsistent memories of the ordeal were making it difficult for detectives to find a suspect. The case ended in a stunning courtroom drama and Hobbs spent 18 months investigating what happened in this unusual murder case.

“The state of Florida is rich with captivating stories.  The Sun Sentinel’s archives are filled with high profile crime stories and we are pleased to be bring a second season of compelling stories to listeners with fresh and new information,” said Julie Anderson, Sun Sentinel’s editor-in-chief.

“We are very happy to be returning to the ‘scene of the crimes’, so to speak,” explained Wondery Founder and CEO Hernan Lopez.  “These are fantastic stories that are sometimes hard to believe—but are always true!"

“Felonious Florida” is produced by the Sun Sentinel in association with Wondery and will be available on FeloniousFlorida.com, Wondery.com, Apple Podcasts and other listening platforms.

About Sun Sentinel

Sun Sentinel Media Group is a South Florida media company that reaches an audience of more than 1.4 million people across multiple platforms.  As the dominant voice in the community, Sun Sentinel Media Group interacts with South Florida through award-winning print and digital products, an array of niche products and customized marketing solutions. 

In addition to its flagship South Florida Sun Sentinel daily newspaper, the Company publishes the leading weekly, Spanish-language newspaper, El Sentinel, and its companion website, ElSentinel.com.  Sun Sentinel Media Group also is the largest publisher of community newspapers in Florida through its South Florida Community News Group and produces the largest Jewish newspaper in the United States, the Jewish Journal

Other products include the award-winning entertainment website SouthFlorida.com, the glossy lifestyle magazine City & Shore and the community’s go-to resource for families, South Florida Parenting.  

About Wondery

WONDERY is a network of storytellers and the fastest-growing podcast company in the world, with hit podcasts such as “Dirty John”, “Business Wars”, “American History Tellers” and “Dr. Death”. Wondery’s mission is to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to our audiences, wherever they listen. We provide our listeners with high-quality, emotionally immersive podcasts that allow them to feel the story. For more information, visit wondery.com.

Contact: Marisa Kollias

mkollias@tronc.com

