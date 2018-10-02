Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in SpiffX AB (355/18)

As from October 3, 2018, subscription rights issued by SpiffX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until October 17, 2018.
Instrument:
Subscription rights
Short name:
SPIFFX TR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011750736
Orderbook ID:
160578
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
As from October 3, 2018, paid subscription sharesissued by SpiffX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid Subscription shares
Short name:
SPIFFX BTA
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011750744
Orderbook ID:
160579
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.
For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.