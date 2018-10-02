Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in SpiffX AB (355/18)

As from October 3, 2018, subscription rights issued by SpiffX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until October 17, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPIFFX TR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011750736 Orderbook ID: 160578 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from October 3, 2018, paid subscription sharesissued by SpiffX AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid Subscription shares Short name: SPIFFX BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011750744 Orderbook ID: 160579 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.

For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.