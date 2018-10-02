Trading will be suspended in Invalda INVL AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Invalda INVL AB shares (IVL1L, ISIN code LT0000102279) on 02-10-2018.

The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to material information announcement.

Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius after the announcement of material information.

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.