Transaction in Own Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 2

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Own Shares

02 October 2018

On 02 October 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 350,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares (“US Dollar Shares”) at a price of GBP3.50 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held  by the Company following the transactions described above  

Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 

13,008,000 US Dollar Shares189,138,258 US Dollar Shares

From 02 October 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 189,138,258.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.

Enquiries:

Michael Truong

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations

+84 28 3921 9930

Michael.Truong@vinacapital.com

Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Communications

+84 8 3821 9930

joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com

Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 1481 745001

ad317@ntrs.com

Post comment

Regulatory news

Related news
Related news
Related news
