ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

October 2, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on October 2, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid: (GBp) Lowest price paid: (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue October 02, 2018 327,081 2664.00 2642.00 2655.79 LSE October 02, 2018 35,454 2664.00 2642.50 2655.51 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE) October 02, 2018 102,511 2664.00 2642.00 2655.27 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.