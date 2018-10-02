TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) announces that it was notified on September 28, 2018 that on the same day Ross Clarkson disposed of common shares as follows:
|PDMR
|Number of Common Shares Disposed
|Price
($USD)
|Number of Common Shares held following the transaction
|% of Company's issued share capital held
|Ross Clarkson
|500,000
|$
|3.35448
|1,844,493
|2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1.
Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|Ross Clarkson
2.
Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($USD) Volume
$3.35448 500,000
|e)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|• Aggregated volume
|500,000 common shares
|
|• Aggregated price
|$3.35448 USD per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|September 28, 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Calgary, Canada
|
|
|
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
