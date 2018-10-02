02/10/2018 07:00:00

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) announces that it was notified on September 28, 2018 that on the same day Ross Clarkson disposed of common shares as follows: 

PDMRNumber of Common Shares DisposedPrice

($USD)

Number of Common Shares held following the transaction% of Company's issued share capital held
Ross Clarkson500,000$3.354481,844,4932.5%
      

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)NameRoss Clarkson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)Position / statusCEO
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price ($USD)   Volume

$3.35448          500,000

e)Aggregated information 
 • Aggregated volume500,000 common shares
 • Aggregated price$3.35448 USD per share
f)Date of the transactionSeptember 28, 2018
g)Place of the transactionCalgary, Canada
   

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

